AP Top Political News at 12:46 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 12:00 am 11/15/2018 12:00am
Pelosi claims ‘overwhelming support’ among Dems for speaker

Pentagon: Troop contingent on border ‘pretty much peaked’

ICE: Employee morale suffers because of political vitriol

White House, CNN wait to hear ruling on ban of CNN reporter

Influential president of Human Rights Campaign stepping down

The Latest: Palm Beach likely won’t meet recount deadline

Nielsen’s DHS replacement to face same border challenges

US, China rivalry challenging entwined Asia-Pacific region

Federal judge: Florida is ‘laughing-stock of the world’

Gov’s race: Dems doubt Kemp’s claim of ‘insurmountable lead’

