The 30 Top Romantic Winter Getaways

As winter approaches, many couples like to start planning a getaway. Maybe you’re looking for a vacation destination that boasts mountain vistas, cozy fires or wintertime activities like snowboarding and skiing. Or, perhaps you want to escape to a destination brimming with balmy temps and beaches. Whatever your winter travel style, consider these 30 romantic getaway ideas.

Bergen, Norway

Bergen, Norway, is great starting point for cruises and daytrips through the area’s romantic fjords. Canoodling couples can stay along Bergen’s famous waterfront, the Bryggen, and spend time riding the mountain’s spectacular funiculars before hopping on a ferry to see Norway’s beautiful hill-lined waterways.

Vista Verde Ranch: Clark, Colorado

Imagine snow gently falling outside your cabin while you curl up in front of the fireplace with your sweetheart. A bubbling hot tub awaits after a day spent skiing, snowshoeing or fat biking. The all-inclusive Vista Verde Ranch is the perfect spot to rekindle your romance in a picturesque setting where delicious food and outdoor activities abound. All-inclusive packages for a cabin start at $1,725 per person for a three-night stay this winter.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful destination than Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Winding roads and steep cliffs flank the stunning shoreline in Italy’s Campania region, providing the perfect backdrop for romance despite the chillier winter temps. Positano, known for its brightly colored architecture, is considered the region’s must-visit spot. Though if you’re looking cheaper accommodations, book a stay in the more budget-friendly towns of Amalfi or Praiano.

St. Martin — St. Maarten

The half-Dutch, half-French island of St. Martin — St. Maarten offers couples plenty of culture as well as a hearty mix of adventure and leisure activities. Couples can head to the world-famous (and clothing-optional) Orient Bay on the French side of the island for beach bars, spectacular dining and plenty of sun.

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora’s stunning peaks, crystal clear waters and secluded location have made this island destination a popular option for romance for years. The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is definitely pricey, but it offers private bungalows and some of the best views in all of Bora Bora, along with romantic activities, including couples spa treatments in an overwater spa suite, sunset sailing adventures and romantic dinners on the beach.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island, is well-known for its Gilded Age mansions and snowy Cliff Walk during the winter. Couples can explore the Brick Market Place for a local shopping experience, dine at the White Horse Tavern, where colonists and British soldiers were known to spend time, or check out the Newport Winter Festival — a mid- to late February extravaganza with concerts, a chili cook-off and more.

Maldives

The Republic of Maldives is made up of 26 natural atolls, which are surrounded by a striking turquoise lagoon. Due to its far-flung location, this winter vacation spot is pretty pricey to visit. However, the romantic atmosphere is unmatched thanks to its seclusion, crystal clear waters and spectacular sunrises and sunsets. If you’re looking to splurge, book an overwater bungalow at one of the many luxury resorts.

Tuscany, Italy

Winter is one of Italy’s best kept secrets, but that is especially true in the region of Tuscany. Here, couples can explore the rolling hills, tiny medieval towns and local wineries that turn grapes into award-winning concoctions with far fewer crowds to contend with. Consider a stay at the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa to enjoy sweeping views of the countryside, spa treatments and chef-led cooking lessons.

The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago: Chicago

If you want to set the tone for romance in the Midwest, Chicago is the perfect destination to explore. Visit the German-inspired Chriskindlmarket at Daley Plaza and stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago to take advantage of its luxurious spa (complete with couples treatments), close proximity to the famous Magnificent Mile and dining at the refined Torali Italian restaurant.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

While the port town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, is teeming with tourists during the warmer months, winter leaves this magical city strikingly free of crowds despite the fact high temperatures still hover in the mid-50s. Head to Dubrovnik (you may recognize it as King’s Landing from the popular “Game of Thrones” TV series) for relaxing strolls through the limestone streets of Old Town, romantic dinners along the waterfront promenade and, if you’re interested, Game of Thrones tours.

North Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Couples heading to the North Lake Tahoe region of Nevada can join in cold weather activities ranging from skiing and snowboarding to snowmobiling and dog sledding. When you get hungry, dine at the Drunken Money, a spot known for its sushi and relaxing lounge vibe. Finish the weekend with a leisurely stroll around town to view the magnificent street art on every corner.

Frangipani Beach Resort: Meads Bay, Anguilla

Often racking up accolades from travel industry sources, Anguilla’s Frangipani Beach Resort offers an atmosphere ideal for romance. Couples can check into one of the resort’s 19 luxury rooms and suites to experience unrivaled seclusion on the stunning Meads Bay. Winter rates start at $450 per night.

Napa Valley, California

Wine and romance often go hand in hand, which is why California’s Napa Valley is ideal for a winter retreat. Couples can visit one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants in the area, including La Toque, which boasts more than 2,000 bottles of wine. Another option: Purchase a Taste Napa Downtown card, which allows you to sample wines for half-price at various tasting rooms within walking distance of one another. Or, take a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train.

Nights of Lights Celebration: St. Augustine, Florida

From Nov. 17 through Jan. 31, couples can see the entire city of St. Augustine illuminated in twinkling white lights. The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens is offering a romantic Nights of Lights package with a private carriage or boat ride, a collector blanket and more. Back at the hotel, couples can unwind next to the inn’s romantic fire pits.

Candlelight Tours at Maker’s Mark Distillery: Loretto, Kentucky

For couples who love bourbon, there may be nothing more romantic than a bourbon distillery tour. The Candlelight Tour at Maker’s Mark Distillery in central Kentucky not only shows patrons how this famous liquor is made but it also offers holiday cocktails and sweet treats to taste among twinkling candlelight and holiday decor. These tours are free and take place on Dec. 1 and 8 this year.

Red Reflet Guest Ranch: Ten Sleep, Wyoming

Wyoming’s all-inclusive Red Reflet Guest Ranch is a romantic luxury retreat featuring farm-to-table cuisine and private chalets with steam showers and outdoor Jacuzzi tubs. Outdoor activities abound and include skiing, snowmobiling, horseback riding and more set among the 25,000-acre working ranch, which offers breathtaking views of the Wyoming countryside.

Kauai, Hawaii

From the cliff-lined North Shore to the Coconut Coast, Kauai is an island with unparalleled beauty and privacy. Couples visiting this unspoiled paradise can book a stay in a luxury resort for fine dining, spa treatments and beautiful ocean views from the comfort of their rooms. Don’t forget to attend a luau for an authentic Hawaiian experience. And for a real treat, book a helicopter tour of the incredible Napali Coast.

St. Moritz, Switzerland

St. Moritz may be most known as a top ski destination, but it’s also perfect for couples seeking romance. This mountain town features its own mineral springs, which have been attracting tourists for 3,000 years. Duos can enjoy days soaking in the area’s famous spas, in addition to winter activities like skiing and snowboarding. When it’s time for a bite, head to one of the numerous high-end dining establishments that line the stunning Lake St. Moritz.

Santorini, Greece

White and pastel-colored houses flank the side of the cliffs of Santorini, creating a stunning background for romance and fun. Couples flock to this Greek island for boating, spectacular ocean views and exquisite Greek dining. Winter weather in Santorini may only reach the 50s and 60s, but you’ll have more of this famous island to yourselves since the area experiences lighter crowds this time of year.

Dana Point, California

Halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, you’ll find the beautiful Dana Point. This less touristy stretch of the Pacific Coast offers pristine seascapes, pleasant winter temps with highs in the 60s and 70s, romantic overlooks and beaches perfect for long walks, preferably at sunset. Once you secure your stay at one of the area’s resorts, book the Dana Wharf Sunset Wine Cruise — a 90-minute excursion aboard a 63-foot luxury catamaran.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour: St. Kitts

Couples looking to get away from it all should head to this Park Hyatt outpost in St. Kitts. This luxury resort offers suites with individual pools and private sundecks with spectacular views of nearby Nevis. Stop by the Miraval Spa for a couples fire-stone massage or spa treatment to take the romance up a notch.

Koh Tao, Thailand

Koh Tao island, which also means “turtle island,” is a popular scuba diving destination in the Gulf of Thailand, with winter temperatures that range from the 70s to mid-80s. This natural paradise is perfect for couples who love snorkeling or diving by day and relaxing in a five-star luxury resort for superior pampering by night.

Hotel Le Toiny: Anse de Toiny, St. Barts

After enduring a disastrous hurricane season in 2017, Hotel Le Toiny in St. Barts is set to reopen with much fanfare on Oct. 15. This hotel enjoys a secluded hillside location and features luxury villa suites, each with its own private heated pool and stunning ocean views. On-site luxury dining is also available for discerning guests. Rates start at 850 euros (about $985) per night for two people.

Loire Valley, France

While the Loire Valley of France is around 130 miles southwest of Paris, it may as well be a world away. Couples tour this section of the French countryside during winter to enjoy its Michelin-starred restaurants, stunning centuries-old castles, quaint towns and, of course, celebrated wines amid smaller crowds. Stay in the village of Amboise for French cuisine paired with local wines and proximity to local castles like Chambord and Chenonceau.

The Landings Resort & Spa: Gros Islet, St. Lucia

St. Lucia sets the tone for romance with its gorgeous shoreline, lush mountain surroundings and warm temps year-round. The Landings Resort & Spa welcomes couples to the secluded Rodney Bay along one of the island’s most beautiful tropical beaches. Some of the property’s suites feature plunge pools perfect for a romantic late-night dip, and couples can relax the day away at the on-site spa.

Tahiti, French Polynesia

If you want to visit French Polynesia and don’t quite have the cash to visit pricey Bora Bora, a journey to Tahiti should do the trick. You can fly directly to Tahiti from a number of U.S. cities, and plenty of resorts feature everything you could want in a romantic getaway, including overwater bungalows. You can also explore local hiking trails, take a Jeep Safari tour or even learn how to surf — winter temperatures here hover in the 80s.

Verona, Italy

Verona brims with romance thanks to its Renaissance architecture and plentiful piazzas. This city is also the home of the famed Juliet’s balcony from “Romeo and Juliet,” along with fine dining, shopping and an impressively preserved first-century amphitheater that hosts concerts to this day. Book a stay in Verona during winter to enjoy the sights and sounds of this famous Italian city without the summer crowds.

Hotel Villa Honegg: Ennetbürgen, Switzerland

Hotel Villa Honegg is a Swiss luxury hotel perched high above Lake Lucerne. This boutique resort features elegant rooms and suites with high-end amenities, sweeping views of the surrounding valley and mountains, and a world-famous heated infinity pool that will take your breath away.

Prague, Czech Republic

If you love history and admiring centuries-old architecture, head to Prague. This destination is perfect for romantic strolls along the Vltava River and stops into historic churches and castles. Winter brings downright bitter temperatures, but this is when the city sees fewer crowds, offering more room for romance.

Singapore

Couples searching for a unique destination for romance may want to consider Singapore. While expensive, this glitzy island city-state off the coast of Malaysia features sparking cityscapes, high-end resorts and a dynamic foodie scene, to name a few. Singapore also offers balmy temperatures year-round, making it perfect for adventurous couples who want to escape the cold.

