The 30 Top Couples Vacations

Relax and unwind or get ready for adventure on your next couples escape. There’s no better time than the present to plan a special getaway for two. From cruises to road trips to luxury retreats…

There’s no better time than the present to plan a special getaway for two. From cruises to road trips to luxury retreats in far away and exotic places, there’s a destination that will make your partner fall for you all over again. Whether you’re in search of adventure or a romantic hideaway to escape and recharge, these 30 trips will inspire you to make reservations and go.

UnCruise to Hawaii

Experience romance and adventure on a cruise to the Hawaiian islands. With just 36 guests on board, the Safari Explorer offers a seven-night immersive trip from Molokai to Hawaii. Sip mimosas while watching a Hawaiian sunrise before heading ashore to go hiking or walk along the volcanic cliffs. Travelers can also try kayaking and paddleboarding or, for a thrill of a lifetime, plan a nighttime snorkel with giant Pacific manta rays.

Road Trip Through Wales

The dramatic scenery in Wales is nothing short of spectacular. Leave the bustling city of Cardiff for pastoral country landscapes dotted with ancient castles and free-roaming sheep. Then, head to the coastline to visit one of the country’s many beautiful beaches, including Barafundle Bay. Splurge with a stay at a manor home, such as the luxurious Twr y Felin Hotel in Pembrokeshire, which receives rave reviews. If you’re feeling adventurous, take the leap and go coasteering, an-adrenaline-pumping sport native to Wales.

Baros, Maldives

Plan a trip to this tropical paradise for the ultimate romantic getaway. This setting in the Maldives is stunning thanks to its surrounding turquoise waters and pristine white beaches. There are 75 luxurious villas on the island, but for a treat that’ll guarantee to make your vacation magical, be sure to book one of the property’s luxurious water pool villas. From here, you’ll be able to dive directly into the lagoon or your private plunge pool steps from the bed. Come nighttime, watch spectacular sunsets from the veranda.

Atlas Mountains, Morocco

This majestic, snow-capped mountain range surrounding Marrakech can be found just 50 miles south of the city. Toubkal National Park boasts 94,000 acres of serene and spectacular beauty. Kasbah Du Toubkal, the first hotel in this remote Berber village of Imlil, offers a surreal setting among the mountains and is only accessible by foot or mule. The property can arrange private tours, including trekking to Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains.

Kennicott Glacier Lodge: Kennicott, Alaska

Take an off-the-beaten-path bucket list adventure to this remote, scenic lodge located in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve, the largest national park in the U.S. For a once-in-a-lifetime ride, book a flight with Wrangell Mountain Air: You’ll be amazed as the pilot flies you and your loved one over mountain peaks and glaciers. In the morning, enjoy a hearty homemade breakfast with a view before hiking the Root Glacier, river rafting or visiting historic Kennicott Copper Mine.

Road Trip Through the Black Hills of South Dakota

Head to the Mount Rushmore State to experience a slice of Americana. You and your partner can drive through the otherworldly landscapes of Badlands National Park, and stop at Deadwood, the Old West town of legends such as Calamity Jane. After that, visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial then drive south to bed down at one of Custer State Park’s resort properties before taking an exhilarating open-air Buffalo Safari Jeep Tour in the morning.

Son Brull Rural Sanctuary: Pollença, Mallorca, Spain

Plan a romantic escape to this tranquil, luxurious retreat in northern Mallorca. Located in the foothills of the Tramuntana Mountains, the Son Brull Rural Sanctuary features just 23 rooms and two villas that all have stunning vineyard or valley views. The hotel also houses an on-site spa that offers signature treatments and has a couples massage room. When it’s time to dine, you and your sweetheart should have dinner on the terrace at 365 Restaurant.

Viking Ocean Cruise to Scandinavia and the Baltic

This 15-day voyage stops in some of the most romantic and iconic destinations in northern Europe. The “Viking Homelands” itinerary is incredible, sailing through the fjords in Eidfjord, Norway, and stopping at ports of call in cities like Copenhagen, Denmark, Stockholm and Helsinki. Explore the charming medieval town of Tallinn, Estonia, and book a two-day excursion in St. Petersburg, Russia, to fully appreciate the grandeur of the architecture, treasures and history of the Romanovs.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France

Located south of Switzerland’s Lake Geneva, this magical destination is perfect for romance and outdoor adventure. Chamonix sits at the base of one of the highest mountains in Europe, Mont Blanc, with its summit at 15,781 feet. Reserve accommodations at the luxurious Relais & Châteaux property, Hameau Albert 1er, and plan to dine at its two-star Michelin restaurant. Then, for the thrill of a lifetime, soar through the clouds on a tandem paraglide with Fly Chamonix or les Ailes du Mont-Blanc.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort: Eagle Beach, Aruba

Duos can recharge and reconnect at this adults-only romantic luxury resort. Schedule a couples massage, join in complimentary wellness activities or relax by the pool or beach. Then head to SandBar for healthy hour with mocktails or enjoy live music and signature cocktails in the evening. Plan to experience the dramatic sunset while dining in your private palapa on the beach, watching as the sky changes from brilliant pinks and purples to a fiery burnt orange.

Portland, Oregon

Share your love of foodie experiences with a trip to this eclectic city. Known for its craft brewery scene, Portland has at least 60 breweries making award-winning beers. Wine enthusiasts will also want to visit the renowned Willamette Valley, a scenic countryside located about 45 miles south of Portland and home to over 250 wineries. When you get hungry, peruse the city’s fleet of famous food carts.

Lucca, Italy

The picturesque, walled city of Lucca is one of the most beautiful destinations in Tuscany. Couples can stroll medieval cobblestone streets on the way to the 1,000-year-old Church of San Michele in Foro. Then, make your way to the central Piazza Anfiteatro. Once the site of a Roman amphitheater, the plaza is now the heart of the town, and filled to the brim with charming outdoor cafes. Plan to stay in Lucca to explore nearby Pisa, the golden beaches of Versilia on the Tuscan coast and the mountainous region of Garfagnana.

The Ocean View Club: Harbour Island, Bahamas

Harbour Island is the tropical paradise you’ve imagined in your dreams. Reserve a room, suite, cozy tent cottage or larger beach shack at The Ocean View Club. This unique family-run property feels more like a private residence than a hotel. While here, spend your days soaking up the sun surrounded by the dreamy pink sand beaches and glistening turquoise waters of the Bahamas.

Sonoma County, California

Wine and food lovers will appreciate Sonoma’s extraordinary cuisine, beautiful landscapes and renowned wine. With 17 distinct wine regions and more than 400 wineries, Sonoma is home to some fantastic vineyards and tasting rooms in Dry Creek Valley, Alexander Valley and the Russian River Valley. Once you have your fill, head for the stunning Pacific coastline for a relaxing stay at the oceanfront Bodega Bay Lodge. You may even spot a few migrating whales at famed Bodega Bay.

Christmas Markets Cruise in Europe

For memorable holiday, cruise Europe’s iconic waterways to some of the world’s most magical Christmas markets. Sip mulled wine with your sweetheart and stroll the stalls, savoring the smells of warm gingerbread and sausages while shopping for handmade local crafts. Then, return to the ship for tree-decorating parties and holiday-themed dining and activities. Several river cruise companies offer these seasonal sailings, including Avalon Waterways, AmaWaterways, Tauck River Cruising, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and Viking River Cruises.

Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica

Manuel Antonio National Park is spectacular, thanks to its lush rainforest, abundant wildlife and stunning beaches. Plan your couples getaway to experience it all at Arenas del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort. This luxury property can help guests book nearby activities, such as zip lining through the park and kayaking. After an adventurous day, relax at Las Brisas Wellness Center with a signature spa treatment. Then, watch the gorgeous sunset over the Pacific Ocean from your room’s private Jacuzzi.

Road Trip through Western Montana

Outdoor enthusiasts and anglers will appreciate the striking scenery and top-notch fly-fishing locales in Big Sky Country. Hire a guide with Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop in Missoula and fish for native Cutthroat trout on the Blackfoot River. Then, drive north on U.S. Route 93, stopping along the way in Polson for beautiful views of Flathead Lake and in Kalispell at legendary Moose’s Saloon for pizza. Finally, you can bed down in the boutique Firebrand Hotel in Whitefish, a charming mountain town 27 miles from the West Entrance of Glacier National Park.

Awasi Atacama: San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Explore the natural beauty of the Atacama Desert from this luxury oasis. This stunning, adobe-style Relais & Châteaux lodge is just minutes from the center of historic San Pedro de Atacama. The experience at the Awasi Atacama is highly personalized. Each of the property’s 10 cottages comes with a private guide and four-wheel-drive vehicle, perfect for exploring the most arid place on earth.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Nantucket is the perfect romantic getaway. This picturesque island is located just 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod. Pairs can explore the rugged beaches of Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, go whale watching with Shearwater Excursions or stroll through Nantucket’s historic area. Then, return to relax at your hotel along the waterfront, The White Elephant, where you can sip Champagne in lounge chairs on the lawn at sunset. In the morning, don’t miss the spectacular sunrise over the harbor.

Palisade Ranch at Gateway Canyons Resort: Gateway, Colorado

Take on a new adventure at this 500-acre luxury dude ranch located in western Colorado’s scenic red rock canyons. Reserve one of the beautifully appointed adobe-style casitas or spacious rooms in either Kiva Lodge or Kayenta Lodge. After settling in, you can go horseback riding in Unaweep Canyon, learn cattle roping and then head out on a cattle drive. In the evening, enjoy hearty meals under the stars at a cowboy cookout.

A Road Trip to the Castles of King Ludwig II: Bavaria, Germany

Journey to see the magical castles of the “Fairy Tale King” in southern Bavaria. Stay in the medieval town of Füssen to explore nearby Neuschwanstein Castle and Hohenschwangau Castle, the latter of which is where King Ludwig II lived as a boy. Next stop is Linderhof Palace, located about 8 miles from Oberammagau. Then, head east about 85 miles to Herrenchiemsee New Palace, situated on the scenic Chiemsee Island in the “Bavarian Sea.”

Château Eza: Eze Village, France

The panoramic views from this luxury boutique property on the Cote d’Azur are unforgettable. The 400-year-old chateau sits perched atop an ancient village thousands of feet above the Mediterranean Sea. There are 14 elegant rooms and suites. Several offer hillside views, but upgrading to a suite will give you both an ocean view and a balcony. You and your significant other can enjoy cocktails on the outdoor terrace at sunset and then experience fine dining with a view.

Paris

Paris is synonymous with romance, and is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. First-time visitors will want to experience the iconic sights, such as The Louvre and Notre-Dame Cathedral. For a different perspective, take the elevator to the top of the Eiffel Tower for panoramic views of the City of Light and the Seine River. Be sure to leave plenty of time to shop, sip coffee at outdoor cafes and dine on classic French dishes at local bistros.

A Road Trip on Route 100 in Vermont

This 146-mile stretch of road is known as one of “the most scenic in New England.” The drive winds along the eastern side of the Green Mountains through south-central Vermont. The route is popular year-round, offering access to superb skiing, fishing, hiking and biking. It’s also a historically and culturally rich area awash with classic New England-style towns. The town of Plymouth Notch was home to Calvin Coolidge, the 30th President of the United States. This route is especially stunning during the fall as the leaves begin to change.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The resort town of Jackson Hole offers astounding natural beauty year-round. The jagged mountain peaks of Grand Teton National Park dominate the landscape with the highest point, Grand Teton, standing tall at 13,770 feet. In the winter months, the area is one of the top-ranked ski destinations in the U.S. Plan a romantic escape with reservations at The Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Jackson Hole. The property features ski access to the slopes of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Lisbon, Portugal

The vibrant capital city of Lisbon is captivating. Picturesquely located along the Tagus River, the city is built across seven steep hills and boasts 290 days of sunshine plus moderate temperatures year-round. While here, duos should visit major historic and cultural sites such as Belém, explore colorful neighborhoods like Alfama and hit up the trendy Príncipe Real. Then, make your way to the top of Miradouro da Senhora do Monte for a romantic setting and spectacular panoramic views of the city.

Casa Palmero: Pebble Beach, California

This Mediterranean-inspired property located on California’s Monterey Peninsula features 24 beautifully appointed rooms and suites. For a special celebration, reserve one of the suites with a private courtyard and whirlpool spa. Then, spend days golfing on the internationally acclaimed courses or relax with a massage at the hotel’s award-winning spa. At sunset, sip signature cocktails at The Bench (located at sister property The Lodge at Pebble beach) with views overlooking the famed 18th Hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Song Saa Private Island: Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Song Saa Private Island is an off-the-radar sustainable luxury resort. It’s located in the Koh Rong Archipelago, just 45 minutes by boat from Sihanoukville. Book one of 24 villa-style accommodations and spend days doing as little or as much as you like in what feels like paradise. Dine on globally inspired dishes at Vista Bar and Restaurant, with its warm breezes and endless ocean views. One evening, arrange for a romantic dinner for two on the property’s pristine white sand beach.

COMO Parrot Cay: Turks & Caicos

This 1,000-acre private island is perfect for a luxurious getaway for two. COMO Parrot Cay offers 72 accommodations, ranging from rooms and suites to larger villas. Recharge with holistic and Asian-inspired treatments through the wellness program at COMO Shambhala Retreat. Then, delight in Caribbean-inspired fare that features local, organic and fresh seafood at the on-site restaurants. For a real treat, arrange for a romantic candlelit beach dinner under the stars.

Excellence Playa Mujeres: Cancun, Mexico

Indulge in an all-inclusive, adults-only experience at Excellence Playa Mujeres. Every spacious suite features a Jacuzzi and outdoor space to admire the beautiful ocean or resort. You can also book a two-story terrace suite complete with a private, rooftop plunge pool. The property is home to 11 bars and 10 restaurants, complete with craft cocktails and international cuisine, a spa and seven pools. After taking advantage of all the resort’s amenities, return to your suite in the evening to enjoy chilled Champagne and truffles.

