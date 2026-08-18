Top-ranked Ohio State is loaded on offense and has plenty of questions on defense

No. 1 Ohio State COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — 2025 record: 12-2 Expectations The Buckeyes are the preseason No. 1 for…

No. 1 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — 2025 record: 12-2

Expectations

The Buckeyes are the preseason No. 1 for the first time since 2015 after their quest for a second straight national title was derailed by Miami in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

They return one of the more dynamic offenses in the nation with quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson. If Ohio State does make it back to the CFP for the third straight year, it will be after navigating a challening schedule that includes road games against No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Indiana, No. 16 Southern California and No. 22 Iowa. November includes home games against second-ranked Oregon and No. 14 Michigan. With a tougher schedule and three players picked in the top 11 of the NFL draft, it would be crazy to expect the defense to repeat last year’s accomplishment of holding all but two of its regular season opponents under 11 points.

Offense remains the strength

Sayin is among the Heisman Trophy favorites after being finalist in 2025 after completing 77% of his passes and 32 touchdowns. Sayin also showed great touch with the deep ball, which should be expected again with a deep receiving corps that includes Smith, Brandon Inniss and freshman Chris Henry Jr.

The running game was inconsistent at times last season but Jackson had six 100-yard games, including 117 at Michigan. With Arthur Smith taking over as offensive coordinator, expect a more sound ground game, which has been one of Smith’s strengths as a coordinator and head coach in the NFL.

Weaknesses include rebuilding defense again

For the second straight year, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has only three returning starters. However, Patricia showed in his first season at Ohio State that he can mold a scheme around the talent he has.

Defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — who had 11 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks last season — is expected to lead the unit while junior safety Jaylen McClain brings experience to the secondary. The linebacker group has depth but some inexperience.

Coach Ryan Day thought he rectified his kicking problems when Connor Hawkins arrived via the transfer portal, but he has struggled during fall drills. Buckeyes’ fans are still upset about Jayden Fielding missing a chip shot during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten title game against Indiana.

New faces

WR Chris Henry Jr. (freshman), DT James Smith (transfer from Alabama), EDGE Qua Russaw (transfer from Alabama), CB Jay Timmons (freshman)

Key losses

LB Arvell Reese (NFL), LB Sonny Styles (NFL), S Caleb Downs (NFL), WR Carnell Tate (NFL), QB Lincoln Kienholz (transferred to Louisville)

Biggest games for the Buckeyes

At Texas (Sept. 12), at Indiana (Oct. 17), vs. Michigan (Nov. 28).

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