No. 6 Indiana opens a new chapter after completing storybook championship season

No. 6 Indiana BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — 2025 record: 16-0 Expectations The sixth-ranked Hoosiers will be hard-pressed to match last…

No. 6 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — 2025 record: 16-0

Expectations

The sixth-ranked Hoosiers will be hard-pressed to match last season’s magical national championship run. They must replace Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick and one of a school-record eight draftees in April.

Two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti will not bend his standards, especially after winning the titles he promised. Sure, it will be a challenge to improve on the first 16-0 season in major college football since the 1890s. But Cignetti has plenty of replacements — and holdovers — to produce a worthy sequel. He can build around 2025 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Carter Smith on offense and a stout front on defense, a group that has been bolstered by the late additions of two returning starters from last year ( Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt).

The key will be whether a stronger supporting cast and a more run-heavy system helps Mendoza’s replacement, Josh Hoover, to cut down on the turnovers that vexed him at TCU. Indiana’s bid for second straight Big Ten and national titles begins Sept. 5 when it hosts North Texas.

Strength in the trenches

The offensive and defensive lines are the meat and potatoes of Cignetti’s teams, and the Hoosiers have enough experience and depth to be among the nation’s top units on both fronts. Indiana returns Smith, its starting left tackle, along with starting left guard Drew Evans. It also has all-Big Ten guard Joe Brunner, a transfer from Wisconsin. And Adedamola Ajani and Bray Lynch, key backups last season, could play larger roles this season.

Defensively, the return of Daley and Wyatt fortifies a line that already had two other starters back in Mario Landino and Tyrique Tucker. The Hoosiers also added former Kansas State teammates Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi, former Notre Dame lineman Josh Burnham and former Tulsa lineman Joe Hjelle.

Weaknesses could include depth at wideout

The biggest question may be how quickly a receiving corps that lost six of its top seven pass-catchers last year gels. Charlie Becker will play an expanded role after being a key cog in the Big Ten title game and the playoff run.

The transfer portal added other options, too. WR Nick Marsh has a big body and could be a downfield threat after two strong seasons at Michigan State. Former Michigan WR Tyler Morris missed all of last season with an injury but started four games for the 2023 national champs, and Shazz Preston started 13 games last season for playoff-bound Tulane.

New faces

Hoover (transfer from TCU), RB Turbo Richard (transfer from Boston College), DB A.J. Harris (transfer from Penn State), DB Carson Williams (transfer from Montana State), DB Quan Sanks (transfer rom Cincinnati).

Key losses

Mendoza (NFL), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (NFL), LB Aiden Fisher (NFL), WR Elijah Sarratt (NFL), CB D’Angelo Ponds (NFL)

Biggest games or the Hoosiers

Vs. Ohio State (Oct. 17), at Michigan (Oct. 24), vs. USC (Nov. 14).

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