Cornhuskers will be hard-pressed to break out against rugged schedule in Matt Rhule’s 4th season

Nebraska LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6 Expectations Pressure is building on Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who is 19-19…

Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6

Expectations

Pressure is building on Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who is 19-19 overall and 10-17 in Big Ten play over three seasons. A breakout will be difficult for a program that has lost 30 straight against Top 25 opponents. The schedule is brutal, with games against Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State and three November road trips.

QB Anthony Colandrea was 2025 Mountain West offensive player of the year but has never faced the gantlet of defenses he’ll go against in the Big Ten. Huskers need to find someone to replace the production of Big Ten rushing leader Emmett Johnson.

A defense that struggled to get pressure on the quarterback and stop the run is being revamped under new coordinator Rob Aurich. Huskers haven’t won more than seven games in a season since 2016. They should be able to win at least that many and go to a third straight bowl, but only because of their light nonconference schedule.

Strengths include WR

Rhule could have his best group of receivers with returnees Nyziah Hunter, Jacory Barney Jr. and TE Luke Lindenmeyer. UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer is a potential difference-maker, and there are a number of talented youngsters. The offensive line brings back LT Elijah Pritchett and C Justin Evans is one of the best players at his position in the nation.

The linebackers are fast and physical with Vincent Shavers Jr. poised to break out and transfers providing an upgrade.

Weaknesses include running backs

Johnson’s departure created a gaping hole. Mekhi Nelson is back after an offseason altercation in Florida (aggravated battery charges were dropped). Penn State transfer Tikey Hayes could be a factor and Isaiah Mozee, who moved from WR, will contend for carries, as will spring game star Jamal Rule.

The defensive line was the reason Nebraska had the Big Ten’s 18th-ranked red-zone defense and struggled against the run. Huskers also must find a way to get pressure on the QB.

New faces

QB Anthony Colandrea (transfer from UNLV) is experienced and gives offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen the running threat he didn’t have in Dylan Raiola. S Dwayne McDougle III (transfer from San Diego State) had four interceptions, three breakups and 55 tackles and was one of the keys for an SDSU defense that ranked sixth nationally in pass defense. LB Owen Chambliss (transfer from San Diego State) was the only underclassman on the All-Mountain West first-team defense after making 110 tackles, including 62 solos.

Key losses

RB Emmett Johnson (NFL) was the Big Ten rushing leader with 1,451 yards. He averaged league highs of 21 carries and 121 yards per game. QB Dylan Raiola (transferred to Oregon) was the highest-ranked recruit in program history but didn’t live up to the billing and moved on for a fresh start. LB Javin Wright (graduated) made a team-leading 86 tackles and three sacks.

Biggest games for the Huskers

Vs. Indiana (Oct. 10), at Oregon (Oct. 17), vs. Ohio State (Nov. 21).

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