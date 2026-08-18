Top playmakers KJ Duff, Antwan Raymond return for Rutgers amid QB race

Rutgers PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — 2025 record: 5-7 Expectations For the first time in three seasons there is a quarterback…

Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — 2025 record: 5-7

Expectations

For the first time in three seasons there is a quarterback battle in Piscataway. AJ Surace or Dylan Lonergan are trying to win the job to run coach Greg Schiano’s ball-control offense. Surace knows the system but lacks game experience; he threw just nine passes last season as a backup. Lonergan is a transfer from Boston College who threw for over 2,000 yards.

Whoever gets the nod will benefit from the return of the Scarlet Knights’ leading rusher and wide receiver, Antwan Raymond and KJ Duff, respectively.

The defense, which allowed 35 or more points in six of nine conference games, must improve if the Scarlet Knights want to return to a bowl game after missing out last season. This is the second straight season Schiano has addressed the defense via the portal.

Starting 2-0 against UMass and Boston College is imperative because the schedule after that includes USC, Michigan and Indiana paying a visit to SHI Stadium. Rutgers will also need to improve on the road where it went 1-4 last fall.

Strengths start with two skill players

Raymond and Duff are coming off breakout seasons as sophomores. Raymond ran for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. The 6-foot-6 Duff caught 60 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The offensive line has experience and depth, starting with left tackle Tyler Needham and right guard Kwabena Asamoah. They anchor a line that produced a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver in 2025 for the second time in program history.

Special teams play has been a staple of Schiano’s 17 years at Rutgers. Punter Jakob Anderson and place kicker Jai Patel return. Anderson averaged 44.2 yards on 33 punts and Patel, a four-year starter, is reliable from inside of 50 yards.

Weaknesses include inexperience on defense, NIL budget

After a season that ranked 125th in total defense, Schiano decided to overhaul the coaching staff and turn to the portal for help. Travis Johansen is the new defensive coordinator after serving as the head coach at South Dakota, former Drake head coach Joe Woodley is the new rush ends coach and Dennis Dottin-Carter takes over the defensive line after three years at Minnesota.

There were just three projected starters on defense – DT Zaire Angoy, LB Abram Wright and S Kaj Sanders. Schiano brought in Toledo defensive end Malachi Davis, Tulsa defensive end J’Dan Burnett and Temple DL Sekou Kromah to bolster a line that recorded 11 sacks, second lowest in the nation.

Rutgers program operates well below the Big Ten’s bigger spenders when it comes to NIL compensation. Rutgers president William F. Tate IV and athletic director Keli Zinn, who both came over from LSU, must continue to prioritize fundraising if the Scarlet Knights want to be a factor in the conference.

New faces

WR Dyzier Carter (Freshman from Virgina), QB Dylan Lonergan (transfer from Boston College), DE Malachi Davis (transfer from Toledo), DL Sekou Kromah (transfer from Temple), LB Ty Morris (transfer from Rice).

Key losses

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (NFL), WR Ian Strong (transferred to Cal), OL Gus Zilinskas (UFA), DE Eric O’Neill (UFA), WR DT Sheffield (UFA).

Biggest games for the Scarlet Knights

At Boston College (Sept. 11), vs. USC (Sept. 19), vs. Michigan (Oct. 31).

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