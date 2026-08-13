Described as basketball on grass, Brennan Marion’s fast-paced ‘Go-Go’ offense arrives at Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Some Colorado players describe the “Go-Go” offense as “backyard football.” Their coach and architect of the…

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Some Colorado players describe the “Go-Go” offense as “backyard football.” Their coach and architect of the fast-paced scheme likened it to basketball on grass.

This unorthodox system featuring unbalanced formations could be just the innovation to highlight the talents of young quarterback — point guard? — Julian “JuJu” Lewis and unlock what’s been a stagnant Buffaloes run game.

First-year Colorado coordinator Brennan Marion left his head coaching job at Sacramento State to install an offense in which he literally wrote the book. It’s a 68-page how-to guide that’s titled, simply enough, “Go-Go Offense.” Longtime coach Gus Malzahn even wrote the book’s introduction.

The basic structure: QB in the shotgun position and running backs lined up side-by-side in the backfield. From there, it’s orchestrated misdirection with a run-first slant. The Buffaloes haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since Alex Fontenot went for 108 on Nov. 11, 2022, at Southern Cal.

“I really enjoy” the system, running back DeKalon Taylor said. “It takes me back to being a little kid almost.”

When the defense keys too much on the tailbacks, Lewis can show off his arm. His quick reads on “RPO” — run-pass option — plays are the driving force behind this hybrid concoction where skill players move around the formation in an effort to create open space (much like basketball). Lewis flashed the skill set that made him a highly touted recruit late last year in a season where the Buffaloes finished 3-9.

For what it might resemble, simply glance at the numbers posted by Jayden Maiava, the UNLV quarterback in 2023 when Marion was the offensive coordinator of the Rebels. Maiava had 3,085 yards passing and 17 scores, while rushing for 277 yards and three TDs.

“Coach Marion, he’s unbelievable,” said coach Deion Sanders, who kicks off his fourth season with Colorado on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech. “I was going to say genius. I don’t want to call anybody a genius because you’re going to hold them accountable to that. But he’s unbelievable at getting guys the ball in the manner they’re accustomed to getting it.”

Marion created the concepts back in his high school coaching days. The offensive mastermind had the freedom to experiment and used the field as his lab.

“I was doing all types of goofy stuff out there,” explained Marion, who inherits the coordinator role from Pat Shurmur. “Just young, dumb, just trying stuff, just having fun out there.”

As Marion moved through the ranks — Arizona State, Oklahoma Baptist, Howard, William & Mary, Hawaii, Pittsburgh, Texas, UNLV — and filled different coaching spots, he fined-tuned his high-tempo offense. He hung around the defensive coaches, too, just to get their perspective.

Marion really views the offense through a receiver’s prism. That’s hardly a surprise, given he played the position at Tulsa in 2007-08 under the direction of Malzahn, who was the co-offensive coordinator. Marion had 82 catches for 2,356 yards and 19 TDs in his two seasons with the Golden Hurricane.

“At heart, I know how to (create) a receiver in my sleep,” Marion said. “Give me any guy and we’ll find a 1,000-yard receiver out of them.”

That’s music to the ears of receivers such as DeAndre Moore Jr., who arrived at Colorado from Texas where he caught 77 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over three seasons.

“Backyard football,” Moore said when asked how he’d describe the “Go-Go” offense to friends. “We have a lot of options to do whatever we want to do and it’s not just, ‘Oh, you have to run certain routes.’ … He allows that freedom from the tight end room to the running back room to the receiver room.”

At its core, this is an offense based on complete buy-in, with unselfishness a key component. For instance, failure to carry out a fake to draw the linebacker or safety away can sabotage an entire play.

The bond between the Buffaloes may have been fortified by recently spending a few days together in Fountain, Colorado. Relationships were built through practices, games (UNO and dominoes proved popular) and just hanging out.

“Not too many places around the country you can go into a building and be yourself,” Moore said. “It’s a real family, a real brotherhood, a real bond.”

A real chance to score a bunch of points, too. With Marion overlooking the offense, the Rebels averaged more than 35 points per game in 2024 and 34.4 in ’23. Colorado averaged 20.9 points last season and 32.9 with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in ’24.

“To me, when we’re operating at our fullest, we’re winning,” Marion said. “I want to operate in a system to give them championship habits and gives them ability to go win games and win plays.”

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