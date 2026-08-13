Arkansas’ Quincy Rhodes Jr. heads AP list of quality players at teams expected to struggle

Arkansas defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. had just sat down for his Southeastern Conference media days session this summer when…

Arkansas defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. had just sat down for his Southeastern Conference media days session this summer when he was asked about personal goals for his senior season.

After talking about the number of sacks and tackles for loss he’d like to get, Rhodes closed his response with a simple request.

“I just want to win,” he said.

He hasn’t done nearly enough of that thus far in his career, through no fault of his own.

Rhodes collected eight sacks and 15 ½ tackles for loss to earn second-team Associated Press all-SEC honors last season, but his team went 2-10 and failed to win a single conference game. The preseason SEC media poll forecasts Arkansas to finish last in the conference again this season.

That makes Rhodes one of the most notable examples of a quality player suiting up for a team that is expected to struggle this season.

Of course, Rhodes might take issue with that label. He has reason to believe Arkansas can make major strides this season under new coach Ryan Silverfield. Arkansas won’t make that kind of leap unless it dramatically upgrades a defense that allowed 425.2 yards per game and 6.27 yards per play last season, last in the SEC in both categories.

“The biggest differences between last year and this year is we have no choice, you know what I mean?” Rhodes told reporters. “It’s get with the program or get going. That’s what has stood out to me the most.”

Rhodes will attempt to lead the way. He is coming off a 2025 season in which he posted the highest single-season total of tackles for loss by any Arkansas player since 2015, when Trey Flowers had 15 ½.

“We know the type of player he is, but he’s still scratching the surface,” said Silverfield, who had attempted to recruit Rhodes to Memphis. “That’s one thing about Quincy that I love, is he knows that he has more upside.”

Some other notable players from teams that could have a tough time this season:

Rutgers WR KJ Duff and RB Antwan Raymond

Rutgers was picked to finish 17th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten according to a Cleveland.com media survey that serves as the league’s unofficial preseason poll. Yet the Scarlet Knights, who went 5-7 last year, boast two of the league’s most productive offensive skill-position players. A Big Ten panel gives preseason honors to 12 players, and Duff and Raymond both made the list. Duff had 60 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a second-team AP all-Big Ten selection. Raymond ran for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones

Jones had 11 pass breakups and two interceptions last season for a Mississippi State team that went 5-8 for its third straight losing season. The Bulldogs have gone 2-22 in SEC play over the last three years. Any turnaround this year would require another big season from Jones. According to Mississippi State, Jones allowed the fewest receptions (11) among all SEC starting cornerbacks last year.

Boston College S KP Price

The ACC’s preseason media poll has Boston College finishing next-to-last in the league, but Price still managed to make the preseason all-ACC team. Price has totaled 179 tackles over the last two seasons. He made 94 tackles last season and showcased his versatility by starting three games at linebacker rather than his usual safety position.

Stanford LB Matt Rose

Rose closed the 2025 season with 106 tackles, nearly twice as many as any of his teammates. He tied for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total tackles and earned second-team AP all-ACC honors. He had the highest single-season tackle total of any Stanford player since 2015, when Blake Martinez had 141. Rose had 14 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 31-10 victory over California, making him the only Bowl Subdivision player to accomplish all those feats in a single 2025 regular-season game. Stanford went 4-8 last year for its fifth straight losing season. The ACC’s preseason media poll has Stanford finishing last in the 17-team league.

Colorado WR Danny Scudero

Colorado overhauled its roster after going 3-9 last year, and Scudero arrives from San Jose State as one of the Buffaloes’ biggest additions. Scudero caught 88 passes last season for an FBS-leading 1,297 yards. He had 10 touchdown receptions and earned second-team AP All-America honors. Colorado will be the third school for this 5-foot-9 wideout. He played at Sacramento State from 2023-24. Scudero has been dealing with a lower-body injury, but coach Deion Sanders has said he expects him to be available for the Sept. 3 opener at Georgia Tech.

Maryland QB Malik Washington

Maryland enters this season with perhaps the best shot at a winning season of any school that has a player on this list, but the Terrapins did close the 2025 campaign with eight straight losses. Washington is a major reason why Maryland has reason to believe it can bounce back from consecutive 4-8 finishes. He showed promise as a freshman by throwing for 2,963 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 303 yards and four more scores last year. Washington then demonstrated his faith in coach Mike Locksley’s program by staying at Maryland rather than transferring.

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