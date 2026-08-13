Jayden Daniels sends LSU cease-and-desist letter regarding decision to give No. 5 jersey to current player

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement from Daniels' spokesperson said.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels works out before a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels works out before a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A representative for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has told LSU it can no longer use the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s name, image and likeness.

ESPN got a copy of the letter that was sent to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and said Daniels’ decision stems from the school’s decision to allow cornerback D.J. Pickett to wear a No. 5 jersey. That’s the number Daniels wore during his two seasons at LSU.

This would mark the first time an LSU player has worn No. 5 since Daniels’ departure, though the school hadn’t retired the jersey.

“Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected,” the statement from Daniels’ spokesperson said. “His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

Pickett wore a No. 3 jersey as a freshman last year but is switching to No. 5 this season. The 6-foot-5 cornerback is a former five-star recruit who had three interceptions as a freshman last season.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin said last week that Pickett was promised the opportunity to wear No. 5 when he signed with LSU in December 2024, when Brian Kelly was coaching the Tigers. Kelly was fired in October 2025. and Kiffin was hired at the end of the regular season.

“When a kid’s promised something to come to a school, he should wear it,” Kiffin said during an Aug. 5 media session. “So at that point, I don’t think it’s really my decision. We should honor what he was told.”

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