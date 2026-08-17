College Football 2026: The Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll trivia quiz

How much do you know about The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll? Try this trivia quiz (answers below)…

How much do you know about The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll? Try this trivia quiz (answers below) to check out the history and get yourself ready for the season. Don’t forget to check the preseason rankings released Monday!

1. What year did the AP poll debut?

a. 1936

b. 1944

c. 1952

d. 1960

2. Which team was ranked No. 1 in the first AP Poll?

a. Alabama

b. Minnesota

c. Pittsburgh

d. Slippery Rock

3. What year did the AP first release a preseason poll?

a. 1940

b. 1950

c. 1960

d. 1970

4. Name the only school to be ranked in more than 1,000 AP polls through the 2025 season?

a. Michigan

b. Notre Dame

c. Ohio State

d. Texas

5. Which school has been ranked No. 1 the most (10) in the preseason poll?

a. Alabama

b. Nebraska

c. Notre Dame

d. Oklahoma

6. Which team was the last to be ranked No. 1 from start to finish during a season?

a. BYU, 1984

b. Florida State, 1999

c. Nebraska, 1995

d. USC, 2004

7. Which school holds the all-time record for consecutive appearances (348) in the poll?

a. Alabama

b. Florida State

c. Nebraska

d. Penn State

8. Which coach led six teams to a No. 1 ranking in the final poll?

a. Tom Osborne

b. Joe Paterno

c. Nick Saban

d. Bud Wilkinson

9. Which team opened a season No. 1 and finished that season unranked?

a. Florida State, 2017

b. Penn State, 1997

c. USC, 2012

d. Texas A&M, 2022

10. Which of these schools has never appeared in the AP poll?

a. Akron

b. Central Michigan

c. UTEP

d. Temple

___

Answers:

1. a

2. b

3. b

4. c

5. d

6. d

7. c

8. c

9. c

10. a

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