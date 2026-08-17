Michigan State hires Dan Bartholomae as its next athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan’s Dan Bartholomae has been hired as Michigan State’s athletic director. Bartholomae has served…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan’s Dan Bartholomae has been hired as Michigan State’s athletic director.

Bartholomae has served in the same role at Western Michigan since 2022 and was named a finalist last fall for the Sports Business Journal AD of the year.

“Throughout my career, I have been drawn to institutions that believe athletics can elevate a university and unite a community,” Bartholomae said. “That is certainly true at Michigan State. I am excited to get to work, listen, learn and help elevate Spartan Athletics to new standards together with all of you.”

Western Michigan won 37 conference championships and the 2025 men’s hockey national title under Bartholomae’s leadership. It was the Broncos’ first national championship in 60 years.

Bartholomae replaces J Batt, who was hired away by Kentucky in June.

“The future of college athletics will belong to institutions that embrace innovation while remaining grounded in their mission,” Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “At Michigan State, that mission is clear: to provide our student-athletes with an experience that prepares them to compete at the highest levels, earn a world-class education and become leaders who make a difference long after their playing days are over.

“Dan shares that commitment and has the experience, vision and values to lead Spartan Athletics into its next era.”

Bartholomae’s first day will be Aug. 31. MSU’s board of trustees will formally approve his contract at its next scheduled meeting, on Sept. 11.

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