Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich planning to retire, AP source says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich is planning to retire with a formal announcement expected in…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich is planning to retire with a formal announcement expected in the coming days, a person with knowledge of the decision said Friday night.

A search is underway for Radakovich’s successor, and the university is considering multiple candidates, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of that information was revealed publicly by the university.

A university athletic department spokesperson declined to comment Friday night.

Radakovich — who got his masters degree from Miami and returned to his alma mater after a long stint as athletic director at Clemson — has led the Hurricanes’ athletic department since December 2021.

Radakovich’s time as athletic director has seen some great successes, including five individual national champions in diving, tennis, track and field. The football team — which set a record with more than 510,000 tickets sold to regular-season home games last season — played in the College Football Playoff national championship game in January. The men’s basketball team went to the Final Four in 2023 and the women’s basketball team made the Elite Eight that same year.

Radakovich hired eight coaches and extended contracts of seven others in his four-plus years with the Hurricanes, who are currently expanding their indoor football practice facility and have opened new training homes for the baseball, basketball and rowing programs during his tenure.

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