Here are 16 football players to watch next season in the Big 12 Conference

Players in the Big 12 Conference this spring who could have big impacts for their teams in the fall: Arizona…

Players in the Big 12 Conference this spring who could have big impacts for their teams in the fall:

Arizona

S Malcolm Hartzog. With its three top defensive backs gone, Arizona will count on the Nebraska transfer who started 32 of his 38 games, recording 108 tackles and eight interceptions. He was a regular for Nebraska from 2022 until a groin injury limited him to two games last year.

Arizona State

LB Owen Long, a transfer from Colorado State. He was seemingly everywhere during Arizona State’s spring session, using his athletic ability and smarts to make plays up the middle and to either sideline. Long was the FBS leader last season with 151 tackles.

Baylor

RB Dawson Pendergrass is back after missing all last season with a foot injury and will have a prominent role for Baylor after leading rusher Bryson Washington transferred to Auburn. As a true freshman in 2023, Pendergrass ran for 338 yards with five TDs, and in a two-man rotation with Washington in 2024 had 671 yards with six TDs. He also has 37 career catches for 302 yards and three TDs.

BYU

LB Cade Uluave fills a huge hole in BYU’s defense left by the graduation of Jack Kelly and promises to be the same type of disruptive defender. Uluave transferred from California, where he had 235 tackles the past three seasons. He had 97 tackles, 11 1/2 for loss, and three sacks last season.

Cincinnati

WR JV Gibson caught three TD passes in Cincinnati’s final spring scrimmage, two of those from new QB JC French. Gibson, a redshirt senior, spent last season at Oklahoma. That was after 70 catches for 1,215 yards and nine TDs at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2024, when he was an AP second-team FCS All-America pick.

Colorado

WR Danny Scudero joins the Buffaloes after a season at San Jose State, where he had 88 catches for 1,297 yards and 10 TDs and was a second-team AP All-American. Coach Deion Sanders believes Scudero’s style of play resembles that of longtime New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Both find ways to get open while not being the biggest targets; Scudero is 5-foot-9, an inch shorter than Edelman.

Houston

Senior QB Conner Weigman is back after throwing for 2,705 yards and 25 TDs in his debut with Houston last season. The Cougars went 10-3 with the Texas A&M transfer. Houston already has Weigman’s likely successor in five-star recruit QB Keisean Henderson, who enrolled early after signing and is expected to spend this season learning from the senior.

Iowa State

DE Isaac Terrell, one of 12 defensive transfers who went to Iowa State from Washington State with new coach Jimmy Rogers, was one of the most disruptive players on the West Coast last season. Terrell led the Cougars with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He is relentless in pursuit and will anchor a defense that will look very similar to the Cougars unit that limited opponents to 300 yards and 20 points per game.

Kansas

RB Dylan Edwards keeps moving east on Interstate 70 in the Big 12, and the electrifying running back’s latest move is his most interesting. After beginning his career with Deion Sanders at Colorado, he played last season with good friend and Kansas State QB Avery Johnson but now is headed to Kansas for his junior year.

Kansas State

DE/LB Wendell Gregory, the reigning Big 12 defensive freshman of the year, transferred from Oklahoma State to Kansas State after four sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season. He started his career at South Carolina but appeared in only two games before redshirting, making him a sophomore this season.

Oklahoma State

RB Caleb Hawkins is in his home state after joining QB Drew Mestemaker and new Cowboys coach Eric Morris in the move from North Texas. Hawkins led FBS with 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing last year, and set an FBS record for most total TDs by a freshman (29). Mestemaker, who was also a freshman, had an FBS-best 4,379 yards passing.

TCU

RB Jeremy Payne scored the game-winning TD for TCU on a 35-yard catch-and-run in overtime against Southern Cal in the Alamo Bowl when he broke multiple tackles. He goes into his junior season primed to be the Frogs’ featured back. Payne led them last season with 623 rushing yards, and 476 of those came in the final five games.

Texas Tech

LB Ben Roberts is a three-year starter, and last season was the top defensive player in the Big 12 championship game when he had two interceptions, five tackles and a pass breakup. He has 275 career tackles, and his 90 last season were second on the team behind graduated All-America LB Jacob Rodriguez.

UCF

LB Lewis Carter was UCF’s leading tackler with 92 last season and is expected to again be the defensive anchor. He became a starter as a junior last year, when he had three games with at least 12 tackles. He transferred to UCF in 2024, when he played all 13 games on special teams and as a backup LB, just like he did as an Oklahoma freshman in 2023.

Utah

WR Braden Pegan could become QB Devon Dampier’s favorite target. The Utah State transfer had 60 receptions, 926 yards, and five TDs for the Aggies in 2025. Pegan followed new Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven to Salt Lake from Logan, and that familiarity should help him flourish in Utah’s new offense.

West Virginia

RB Cam Cook was the FBS leader with 1,659 rushing yards in his only season at Jacksonville State after the previous two years at TCU. West Virginia hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Leddie Brown in 2021. The Mountaineers will settle for anyone with durability. Their running back room was decimated by injuries last year, when no one had more than 335 yards rushing.

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