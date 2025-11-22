Walker runs for 3 TDs and Frazier adds 2 scoring runs as No. 4 Georgia overwhelms Charlotte 35-3

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Bo Walker ran for his first three career touchdowns, Nate Frazier added two scoring runs…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Bo Walker ran for his first three career touchdowns, Nate Frazier added two scoring runs and No. 4 Georgia rolled to a 35-3 win over underdog Charlotte on Saturday in its bid to protect its College Football Playoff standing.

Georgia (10-1) was looking to play well enough to retain its No. 4 CFP ranking and position for a first-round bye in the playoff. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Charlotte (1-10) for their seventh consecutive win entering Friday’s final regular-season game against No. 15 Georgia Tech.

“We’re rolling, but every game is independent of itself,” said Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie, who said Georgia Tech will be “a great opponent. One of the best teams in the country right now, super physical, and they play the game kind of like us. So, we’re ready to bring it next week.”

The 49ers lost their eighth straight game.

“We’re doing our best to lay a foundation,” said Charlotte coach Tim Albin, who added “it’s very difficult with the scoreboard this year.”

One week after Gunner Stockton passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in Georgia’s 35-10 win over then-No. 10 Texas, the Bulldogs emphasized their running game.

Georgia ran for 192 yards and outgained the 49ers 449-169.

“We should be able to run on them,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, noting the Bulldogs had advantages in size and speed.

Senior running back Cash Jones made his first start in his final home regular-season game. The Bulldogs were more effective when turning the running game over to Frazier, who had 12 carries for 54 yards, and Walker, who had nine carries for 48 yards. Dwight Phillips Jr. added 45 yards on seven carries.

Frazier had scoring runs of 2 and 7 yards in the first quarter. Walker touchdown runs of 15 and 12 yards pushed the lead to 28-0. Walker added a 3-yard scoring run to cap the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half.

Charlotte’s Grayson Loftis threw a 38-yard pass to E. Jai Mason to give the 49ers a first down at the Georgia 21 in the fourth quarter. Safety Daniel Okonkwo’s interception — the second thrown by Loftis — in the end zone ended the Charlotte scoring chance.

Georgia ran out the clock, holding the ball the final 5 minutes, 59 seconds.

Decision looming for Stockton

Stockton, a fourth-year junior, participated in the Senior Day pregame ceremony, a possible indication he could bypass his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. It’s far from a sure sign as it’s not unusual for fourth-year juniors to participate in Senior Day and then return for another season.

Stockton was not available for postgame interviews.

Among other fourth-year juniors to join the seniors in the ceremony were center Drew Bobo and defensive lineman Christen Miller.

Home cooking

Georgia improved to 56-5 at home in Smart’s 10 seasons. The Bulldogs are 42-3 against non-conference opponents under Smart, including a 25-1 home mark.

QB numbers

Loftis completed 14 of 27 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions.

Three Georgia quarterbacks combined to complete 25 of 33 passes for 257 yards. Stockton was 17 of 21 passing for 196 yards with one interception.

Ryan Puglisi took over for Stockton at quarterback to start the second possession of the second half and completed 7 of 11 passes for 49 yards. Freshman Ryan Montgomery made his debut and completed his only pass for 12 yards.

The takeaway

Charlotte: The 49ers’ run defense struggled, but the pass defense set up the 49ers’ only points. S Ja’Qurious Conley’s interception set up Liam Boyd’s 42-yard field goal on the final play of the half. … The Niners were outgained 251-38 in the first half. … Charlotte fell to 0-5 all time against teams from the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed discipline by avoiding a letdown. A sellout of 93,033 was reported despite the unusual sight of empty seats at Sanford Stadium. The margin of victory should protect the Bulldogs’ standing in the AP Top 25 and CFP. … C Malachi Toliver, a freshman, started as Bobo was held out with a finger laceration. LB CJ Allen (knee), RT Earnest Greene III (personal) and RB Chauncey Bowens (undisclosed injury) also were held out. Smart said he expects Greene to return next week.

Up next

Charlotte: Closes its season at Tulane next Saturday in the 49ers’ final American Athletic Conference game.

Georgia: Plays No. 15 Georgia Tech on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.