Washington RB Jordan Washington out for the remainder of spring practice due to neck injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Jordan Washington, who sustained a neck injury on April 4 that required him to…

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Jordan Washington, who sustained a neck injury on April 4 that required him to be taken off the field at Husky Stadium in an ambulance, will miss all remaining spring practices.

Coach Jedd Fisch said Saturday that Washington, a sophomore from Long Beach, California, will be out the remainder of the spring and then reevaluated in the summer. After the injury, Washington posted a photo of himself on social media and said that he was “doing well.”

“The first thing we have to do is get him out of his neck brace,” Fisch said. “Once we get that phase (done), then we’ll go on from there and evaluate him. But, the doctors will lead us through that. We’re currently just in a wait and see.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Washington ran for 233 yards, good for third-most among Huskies running backs in 2025. He is Washington’s leading returning rusher among running backs. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is the team’s leading rusher, finishing with 611 yards last season.

Fisch is confident in the Huskies’ other running back options should Washington not be able to return to the field this fall. He highlighted redshirt freshman Quaid Carr, senior Trey Cooley, who transferred from Troy, and senior Jayden Limar, who ran for 262 yards last season at Oregon.

“You can never have enough running backs,” Fisch said. “It’s why we went into the portal late to bring one more guy in. We felt like you just didn’t know. We had youth. We didn’t have a lot of veteran presence.”

Christian out for year

Senior safety C.J. Christian, who appeared in one game for Washington last season and missed most of the season with a injury, will miss the 2026 season with an Achilles injury.

“C.J. is out for the year. He tore his Achilles,” Fisch said. “So unfortunately as he was rehabbing in his return, he just had the traditional Achilles tear that you don’t even know happened.”

Christian started his collegiate career at Iowa Central Community College in 2021, and then transferred to Florida International for the 2022-24 seasons. With the Panthers, Christian racked up 151 tackles, five interceptions and six passes defended.

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