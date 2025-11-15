QB Moore, Morgan State defense rally in the 4th for 35-28 win over Norfolk State

Raymond Moore III threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and Morgan State’s fourth-quarter comeback helped the Bears as they beat Norfolk State 35-28.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Raymond Moore III threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and Morgan State’s fourth-quarter comeback helped the Bears out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference cellar with a 35-28 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Both teams entered as the only squads winless in conference.

Trailing 28-21 entering the fourth, Moore threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Justin Perry with 10:15 left to bring the Bears (4-7, 1-3) into tie.

Morgan State was set up with a short field when Malique Leatherbury returned Noah Tracey’s punt 34 yards to the Spartans’ 41-yard line. On the play, Mayoy McGodfred was penalized for blocking out of bounds which set up Morgan State on Norfolk State’s 13. Moore crashed in from the goal line three plays later for the go-ahead score.

The Spartans turned it over on downs on their last drive.

Vinson Berry threw for 174 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Spartans (1-10, 0-4). Kevon King ran for 189 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

