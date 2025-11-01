Live Radio
Hawkins runs for 4 TDs and North Texas ends Navy’s 10-game winning streak 31-17

The Associated Press

November 1, 2025, 3:42 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Hawkins ran for four touchdowns and North Texas beat Navy 31-17 on Saturday, handing the Midshipmen their first loss this season and ending their 10-game winning streak.

Hawkins, a true freshman, rushed for a season-high 197 yards on 33 carries — the rest of the team netted minus-21. Freshman Drew Mestemaker, who threw for a program-record 608 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-20 win over Charlotte last week, was 19-of-24 passing for 234 yards.

Hawkins’ 7- and 3-yard scores finished a pair of long North Texas (8-1, 4-1 American Conference) drives. After a failed Navy (7-1, 5-1) onside kick, Hawkins added a 14-yard score for a 21-3 lead. Hawkins’ 6-yard score at the end of the third quarter came after a Quinton Hammonds interception and made it 31-17.

Navy’s next drive went over five minutes but ended on downs at the North Texas 9 and its final possession ended on another Hammonds interception.

Blake Horvath was 8 of 14 for 80 yards with two interceptions. He rushed for 112 on 19 carries with a TD. Brandon Chatman rushed for the other Navy TD.

Navy is at Notre Dame next Saturday. North Texas has won three straight and plays at UAB on Nov. 15.

