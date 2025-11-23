College Football Corner: Conference clarity for the Cavaliers and a mess for the Mids

College football's penultimate regular season weekend saw minimal movement on the national scene with the top 14 teams in last week's AP poll either winning or not playing.

College football’s penultimate regular season weekend saw minimal movement on the national scene with the top 14 teams in last week’s AP poll either winning or not playing. Three of the ranked teams that did win to help their faint playoff hopes included No. 14 Miami (who was still eliminated from the ACC race Saturday night) thanks to the Hurricanes win at Virginia Tech, No. 18 Michigan (Wolverines still face No. 1 Ohio State) after their victory over Maryland, and No. 21 James Madison due to their rally past Washington State.

One of the two local FBS schools that is currently tied for the lead in their respective conferences received some clarity while the other’s path to Playoff remains muddled. Virginia needs to win its season finale over Virginia Tech to secure a place in the ACC Championship Game while they can still get to Charlotte with a loss by SMU or Pitt.

The Cavaliers are the only team that faces a “win and in” situation as Pitt, Georgia Tech, and SMU all need help. Navy’s chances to play for the American Conference title hinge on what happens with Tulane and North Texas in games they’ll be favored in while the Midshipmen still must beat a Memphis team that was ranked earlier this fall. This standings and scenario fog has been made possible because with the expanded American not everyone plays each other, turning tiebreakers from black and white (head-to-head) to shades of gray (CFP rankings).

Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5 ACC) tried to play spoiler against No. 14 Miami, but allowed touchdowns the first two times the Hurricanes had the ball and allowed field goals on the U’s two other first half possessions. The Hokies rallied with two second half touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough in a 34-17 loss. Meanwhile, new head coach James Franklin got a bird’s-eye view of the game day workings at Lane Stadium and hopefully a smoked turkey leg.

Hokie Highlights: The team rushed for 194 yards on 5.2 per carry while holding the Hurricanes to 83 yards on the ground. Special teams successfully executed an onside kick while punter Nick Veltsistas averaged 54.5 yards per attempt.

Hokie Humblings: The defense allowed 23 straight completions to begin the game as Carson Beck enjoyed a field day. Kyron Drones was held to 124 yards passing while the offense converted just 3-12 third downs. The team committed seven penalties for 75 yards but that wasn’t as much as their opponent because, well, Miami.

Next: Saturday in Charlottesville at No. 19 Virginia (9-2, 6-1) on ESPN at 7 p.m.

No. 21 James Madison (10-1) spun their wheels in the first half against pesky Washington State who was making their third trip of the season to the Eastern Time Zone, managing just 75 yards on 23 plays over the first two quarters. But JMU got three big plays: a 68-yard touchdown pass, a 58-yard TD run, and a 38-yard interception return for a score in the Dukes’ 24-20 win that keeps them on the fringe of playoff contention.

Duke Do’s: Justin Eaglin returned an interception 38 yards for JMU’s only first half touchdown while Drew Spinogatti made 16 tackles. Wayne Knight rushed for 126 yards while posting the go-ahead touchdown on a 58-yard scamper for a score. And while Braeden Wisloski has made only one catch per game since the end of September, last Saturday it was a 68-yard TD catch that tied things up at 17.

Duke Don’ts: The offense converted just 4-11 third downs while Alonza Barnett III completed 50% of his throws and threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage. The defense failed to generate a sack and suffered a late first half hiccup that saw the Cougars score two touchdowns.

Next: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. on the road at 6-5 Coastal Carolina on ESPNU.

Maryland (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) began their game against No. 18 Michigan by scoring on their first drive of the afternoon. Unfortunately in football both teams get the ball and the Wolverines reached the end zone the first three times they had the ball, and they followed that up by scoring TD’s on their first three possessions after intermission in a 45-20 defeat that clinches a second straight losing season for the Terps.

Terrapin Triumphs: Shaleak Knotts made four catches for 82 yards, including a 29-yard grab that set up the team’s lone touchdown. Jalen Huskey and Lavain Scruggs tied for the team lead with eight tackles apiece.

Terrapin Troubles: Scruggs dropped an interception on the Michigan side of the field in the first half that would have stolen momentum for the home team. The defense allowed the Wolverines to convert 12-14 third downs. The offensive line allowed only three sacks, but two came in the red zone that forced field goals. And

Next: Saturday night at 7 p.m. against 3-8 Michigan State on BTN at Ford Field in Detroit.

