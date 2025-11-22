Carson Carswell throws 2 TDs for Western Illinois in 29-24 win over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Carson Carswell threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing score in Western Illinois’…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Carson Carswell threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing score in Western Illinois’ 29-24 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon in the final regular season game for both teams.

Carswell threw both scores in the first quarter, a 49-yard throw up the seam for Brandon Lainer and a 17-yard catch by Alex Williams. The freshman quarterback’s 1-yard rush put the Leathernecks (4-8, 3-5 OVC/Big South) up 21-10.

Markell Holman added a 1-yard score for Western Illinois to extend their lead to 29, finishing the day with 137 yards on 33 attempts.

Carswell threw for 203 total yards.

Cole Pennington’s first touchdown pass of the game was a 26-yard pass to Caleb Borders. Gardner-Webb (7-5, 5-3) completed the 2-point conversion to close the gap to 11 heading into the final quarter. Pennington’s second touchdown throw to Chris Lofton made it 29-24, but they could not score on their second 2-point try.

Pennington completed 29 passes for 356 yards and recorded one interception. Lofton led all Runnin’ Bulldogs in receiving with 11 catches for 169 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.