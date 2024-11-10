Gabriel breaks NCAA total TDs record and No. 1 Oregon downs Maryland 39-18

Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns and the top-ranked Oregon Ducks remained undefeated with a 39-18 victory over Maryland.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — What made Dillon Gabriel’s record-breaking touchdown pass so special to him was that it was caught by an unusual target, offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson.

Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns and top-ranked Oregon remained undefeated with a 39-18 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who were No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced earlier this week. It was Oregon’s 14th straight win at home.

Gabriel’s 3-yard scoring pass to Wilson early in the second half gave him 179 total touchdowns, breaking Case Keenum’s record of 178 (155 passes, 23 rushes) at Houston from 2007-11. Gabriel added another TD pass before the night was over.

Afterward Gabriel suggested Wilson, a backup lineman, should get the game ball.

“Definitely Gernorris. What a way to score. Proud of him, and what an interesting way to do it,” Gabriel said. “He’s worked hard at that one.”

Oregon’s sixth-year quarterback, who transferred to Eugene this season from Oklahoma, says he doesn’t pay much attention to records.

“It’s the relationships, the people, Gernorris catching that touchdown. Those are the things I’ll remember, not necessarily the record book,” he said.

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 206 yards and a touchdown for Maryland (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten), which was coming off a bye after a demoralizing 48-23 loss to Minnesota. The Terrapins have lost five of their last six games.

Gabriel was without one of his favorite targets against Maryland. Receiver Tez Johnson injured his shoulder in the Ducks’ 38-17 victory last weekend at Michigan.

Gabriel turned to Traeshon Holden, who had six catches for a career-best 149 yards against the Wolverines last week. Holden left the game against Maryland briefly in the first half with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, but returned.

Apart from Gabriel’s accomplishment, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was concerned about the team’s slow offensive start, as well as 12 penalties for 95 yards.

“We didn’t play as well as we could, there’s not doubt about that,” Lanning said. “I don’t think our guys had a lack of prep. But we didn’t play as well as we can. I’d say every game this year I’ve felt like we’ve grown. This one, we’ve got some growing moments, so we’re going to learn from it.”

Jack Howes kicked a 37-yard field goal to cap Maryland’s first series of the game. The Ducks went ahead 7-3 on Jordan James’ 3-yard touchdown run.

Jordan Burch’s sack forced Edwards to fumble, and the ball was scooped up by Brandon Johnson, who ran it back 62 yards for a touchdown.

Roman Hemby’s 1-yard scoring run closed the gap to 14-10 for the Terps, who were helped by a pass interference call on Oregon’s Tysheem Johnson.

Oregon added a touchdown before the half on Gabriel’s 9-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson.

With the TD pass, Gabriel tied Keenum’s NCAA record for most touchdowns responsible for. He broke it early in the second half, with his short pass to Wilson that put the Ducks up 29-10.

Maryland narrowed the score with Edwards’ 3-yard TD pass to Octavian Smith Jr., and a successful 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.

But any momentum that the Terps had was thwarted by a pair of turnovers.

An interception led to Atticus Sappington’s 20-yard field goal for the Ducks midway through the final quarter that made it 32-18. Another one led to Evan Stewart’s 17-yard TD catch from Gabriel with 3:45 left.

Gabriel now has 147 career passing touchdowns, 32 rushing TDs and one touchdown reception.

“He’ll be the first one to tell you he doesn’t care, but he should, because that was a really special moment for him,” Lanning said about his QB.

Takeaways

Maryland: The last time Maryland faced the No. 1 team in the country was in 2019 against Ohio State. The Terrapins have not defeated the No. 1 ranked team since downing UCLA in 1955.

Oregon: The drive that led to Gabriel’s record-setting touchdown pass was started by a fake punt, that was run 36 yards by Burch. After Wilson’s touchdown, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. ran for the 2-point conversion.

Up next

Maryland hosts Rutgers next Saturday, the same day Oregon visits Wisconsin.

