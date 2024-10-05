Marker’s 4 TDs, key defensive stops allow unbeaten Delaware to hold off Monmouth late, 42-35

Zach Marker threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Marcus Yarns ran for one score and pulled in an 86-yard touchdown pass as Delaware won its fifth straight game.

WEST LONG BRANCH, N,J. (AP) — Zach Marker threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Marcus Yarns ran for one score and pulled in an 86-yard touchdown pass as Delaware won its fifth straight game to start the season, knocking off Monmouth 42-35 in a Coastal Athletic Association contest Saturday.

In a game that showcased two of the top offenses in the FCS, it was Delaware’s defense that came up big, stopping the Hawks twice in Blue Hen territory in the fourth quarter, picking off a Derek Robertson pass at the 1-yard line and stymying the Hawks on fourth-and-3 at the 33 with 1:05 left.

Robertson hit TJ Speight for an 87-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left to tie the game at intermission but Marker led Delaware on a 15-play, 69-yard drive to open the second half. Robertson came right back with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Nelson to tie the game at 21-21. Marker hit Phil Lutz from two-yards out to take a 28-21 lead after three quarters, but Robertson capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with his fourth TD pass, a seven-yard toss to Jack Neri, but the Blue Hens blocked the PAT kick to hold a 28-27 lead.

Marker extended the lead to 35-27 with a 29-yard scoring pass to Lutz and Gavin Moul picked off a Robertson pass at the Delaware goal line and two plays later Marker teamed with Yarns on an 86-yard touchdown for a 42-27 lead. Sone Ntoh gained the final yard to cap an eight play, 60-yard drive and Robertson hit Nelson for a two-point conversion that pulled Monmouth within a touchdown, 42-35 with 3:20 left.

Marker completed 16 of 33 passes for 298 yards to lead Delaware. Yarns carried 22 times for 142 yards and Jo’Nathan Silver 10 times for 97. Lutz caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Robertson was 19 of 35 for 361 yards and four touchdowns with an interception for Monmouth. Speight caught six balls for 133 yards and Nelson five for 131.

The Blue Hens (5-0, 2-0) now have won all three meetings with the Hawks (3-3, 1-1).

