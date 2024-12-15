LSU receives transfer commitment from ex-Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren

LSU has received a transfer commitment from former Mississippi State freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren. Van Buren, who has three…

LSU has received a transfer commitment from former Mississippi State freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren.

Van Buren, who has three years of college football eligibility remaining, announced his decision through the On3 website and a social media post on Sunday — four days after LSU starter Garrett Nussmeier announced he would be returning to the Tigers for his senior season.

Van Buren played in nine games and started seven as freshman for Mississippi State this season, passing for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns.

Van Buren became a starter after Bulldogs senier QB Blake Shapen injured his shoulder during MSU’s fourth game of the season. Shapen has announced that he will return to Mississippi State for another season.

