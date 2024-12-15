Live Radio
No. 3 Notre Dame expects preseason All-American Howard Cross III to return against No. 9 Indiana

The Associated Press

December 15, 2024, 2:28 PM

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Sunday that he expects preseason All-American defensive tackle Howard Cross III to return for Friday night’s CFP first-round game against No. 9 Indiana.

Cross missed the final three regular-season games for the third-ranked Fighting Irish because of a sprained ankle.

Freeman said he also anticipates having leading rusher Jeremiyah Love back after Love hurt his right knee in the regular-season finale against Southern California.

The winner of Saturday’s game between the seventh and 10th seeds advances to the quarterfinals against No. 2 Georgia.

