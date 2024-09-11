World champ Terence Crawford says leading Huskers to field was like walking to the ring for a fight

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Terence Crawford said he felt the same way he does when he makes the walk from…

The difference last Saturday night was that he was leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers from their locker room to the field during the team’s traditional Tunnel Walk prior to a 28-10 win over Colorado.

“Oh, man, it was electrifying,” the unbeaten four-division world champ told The Associated Press. “I was nervous and then excited. Man, I was pumped. Walking out the tunnel, it felt like I was fighting. I kept telling them we’re going to do this together, ‘I’m right there with y’all.’ I’m with them every step of the way.”

Crawford is a lifelong Omaha resident and passionate fan of all Nebraska sports. With so much hype surrounding the game against the Buffaloes, he wanted to attend the game, and he had one of his assistants reach out to coach Matt Rhule to see if it would be possible for him to see the team beforehand.

Crawford said he spent a couple hours with the coach and players on Friday night and was with them in the locker room before and after the game. Rhule asked him to address the team and lead the Tunnel Walk.

“I told them a lot of people were doubting them but they’re talented and they’ve got to believe in themselves, look to their neighbor and hold them accountable for everything they do, and hold each other to a high standard,” Crawford said. “I just told them they are the better team and they were going to win this game. Use them (the Buffs) as a steppingstone and go hit ’em in the mouth from the first play to the last play.”

Rhule said he could tell the players soaked in Crawford’s message.

“I think Bud Crawford can get up there and say something I’ve said like 500 times and they’re like, ‘That’s so deep.’ They hear it from him,” he said. “I say that because he had a big impact on the game this week.”

Receiver Jaylen Lloyd said the atmosphere was “crazy” when Crawford entered the locker room. The team also watched a video of Crawford’s 2023 win over Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight title.

“Being from Omaha, I’ve always watched Bud,” Lloyd said. “I see that he’s like the underdog and that’s how we kind of took the game. We’re the underdog, everybody’s writing us off. So we just had that chip on our shoulder all game and he kind of helped lead the way.”

Crawford said he had never met Rhule before and that they spent time together Friday night.

“We chilled a little bit, watched some games, ate a little bit and just hung out,” he said.

Rhule admitted to being starstruck.

“I’m sitting and talking to the pound-for-pound king,” he said. “I’m sitting there in awe and he’s the most humble regular guy.”

Crawford also met Colorado coach Deion Sanders before the game. He said Sanders hugged him and told him he was proud of the work Crawford does in the Omaha community. Crawford owns and operates the B&B Sports Academy, where he mixes boxing with activities for kids that build confidence, discipline and healthy habits.

When Crawford led the team out of the tunnel, he carried his custom-made championship belt with the “N” logo on the buckle, and he wore the No. 140 Nebraska jersey he got in 2017 when he became with the undisputed 140-pound champion by knocking out Julius Indongo in Lincoln.

Rhule presented Crawford a game ball. Crawford accepted it, though he told the team afterward that he wasn’t happy about how it finished the game. The Huskers led 28-0 at half but were held scoreless in the second half.

“I told them coach would handle that Monday at practice,” he said.

