Tyler Hughes runs for 130 yards and William & Mary cruises past Hampton 49-7

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyler Hughes had 130 yards rushing, William & Mary totaled 434 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and the Tribe ran past Hampton 49-7 on Saturday night in the Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Hughes had three carries and two touchdowns — from 8 and 66 yards — both in the fourth quarter. His other keeper went for 56 yards.

Bronson Yoder had a team-high 19 carries for 117 yards with a touchdown and Malachi Imoh scored two touchdowns among his 95 yards rushing for the Tribe. Darius Wilson was 16-of-19 passing for 198 yards with a touchdown. He ran for 82 yards and a touchdown.

William & Mary (4-1), No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll, had 29 first downs and 632 total yards. The Tribe had scoring drives of 90, 76, 70 in the first half. Their three fourth-quarter possessions resulted in touchdown drives of 66, 68 and 72 yards.

Hampton (3-2) managed just 214 yards. Elijah Burris had a first-quarter touchdown run of 5 yards.

