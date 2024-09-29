The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (40)
|4-0
|1549
|4
|2. Texas (19)
|5-0
|1525
|1
|3. Ohio St. (4)
|4-0
|1445
|3
|4. Tennessee
|4-0
|1356
|5
|5. Georgia
|3-1
|1329
|2
|6. Oregon
|4-0
|1216
|8
|7. Penn St.
|4-0
|1208
|9
|8. Miami
|5-0
|1170
|7
|9. Missouri
|4-0
|1085
|11
|10. Michigan
|4-1
|913
|12
|11. Southern Cal
|3-1
|854
|13
|12. Mississippi
|4-1
|799
|6
|13. LSU
|4-1
|757
|14
|14. Notre Dame
|4-1
|748
|16
|15. Clemson
|3-1
|694
|17
|16. Iowa St.
|4-0
|656
|18
|17. BYU
|5-0
|549
|22
|18. Utah
|4-1
|467
|10
|19. Oklahoma
|4-1
|428
|21
|20. Kansas St.
|4-1
|398
|23
|21. Boise St.
|3-1
|253
|25
|22. Louisville
|3-1
|223
|15
|23. Indiana
|5-0
|172
|–
|24. Illinois
|4-1
|169
|19
|25. UNLV
|4-0
|122
|–
|25. Texas A&M
|4-1
|122
|24
Others receiving votes: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.
