The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (40) 4-0 1549 4 2. Texas (19) 5-0 1525 1 3. Ohio St. (4) 4-0 1445 3 4. Tennessee 4-0 1356 5 5. Georgia 3-1 1329 2 6. Oregon 4-0 1216 8 7. Penn St. 4-0 1208 9 8. Miami 5-0 1170 7 9. Missouri 4-0 1085 11 10. Michigan 4-1 913 12 11. Southern Cal 3-1 854 13 12. Mississippi 4-1 799 6 13. LSU 4-1 757 14 14. Notre Dame 4-1 748 16 15. Clemson 3-1 694 17 16. Iowa St. 4-0 656 18 17. BYU 5-0 549 22 18. Utah 4-1 467 10 19. Oklahoma 4-1 428 21 20. Kansas St. 4-1 398 23 21. Boise St. 3-1 253 25 22. Louisville 3-1 223 15 23. Indiana 5-0 172 – 24. Illinois 4-1 169 19 25. UNLV 4-0 122 – 25. Texas A&M 4-1 122 24

Others receiving votes: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.

