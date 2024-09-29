Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 29, 2024, 2:01 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (40) 4-0 1549 4
2. Texas (19) 5-0 1525 1
3. Ohio St. (4) 4-0 1445 3
4. Tennessee 4-0 1356 5
5. Georgia 3-1 1329 2
6. Oregon 4-0 1216 8
7. Penn St. 4-0 1208 9
8. Miami 5-0 1170 7
9. Missouri 4-0 1085 11
10. Michigan 4-1 913 12
11. Southern Cal 3-1 854 13
12. Mississippi 4-1 799 6
13. LSU 4-1 757 14
14. Notre Dame 4-1 748 16
15. Clemson 3-1 694 17
16. Iowa St. 4-0 656 18
17. BYU 5-0 549 22
18. Utah 4-1 467 10
19. Oklahoma 4-1 428 21
20. Kansas St. 4-1 398 23
21. Boise St. 3-1 253 25
22. Louisville 3-1 223 15
23. Indiana 5-0 172
24. Illinois 4-1 169 19
25. UNLV 4-0 122
25. Texas A&M 4-1 122 24

Others receiving votes: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.

