Arizona extends football coach Brent Brennan through 2030 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona signed football Brent Brennan to a two-year contract extension through the 2030 season that will pay him $4.7 million annually.

The school also extended the contracts of offensive coordinator Seth Doege and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales through the 2028 season in deals announced Friday.

“The momentum built by coach Brennan and his staff this season has positioned Arizona football and Arizona athletics for sustained success, and this extension ensures our continued ability to build toward our goal of competing for championships,” Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement.

Arizona had a breakthrough in Brennan’s second season, more than doubling its win total from the year before by finishing 9-4. Brennan led the Wildcats to a 23-7 win over rival Arizona State and reached No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to SMU in the Holiday Bowl.

Arizona made huge strides defensively in Brennan’s second season, finishing seventh nationally against the pass and 19th in total defense after being among the FBS’ worst defenses the year before.

