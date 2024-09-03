The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (57)
|1-0
|1545
|1
|2. Ohio St. (5)
|1-0
|1478
|2
|3. Texas
|1-0
|1418
|4
|4. Alabama
|1-0
|1309
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1240
|7
|6. Mississippi
|1-0
|1212
|6
|7. Oregon
|1-0
|1197
|3
|8. Penn St.
|1-0
|1146
|8
|9. Missouri
|1-0
|968
|11
|10. Michigan
|1-0
|935
|9
|11. Utah
|1-0
|897
|12
|12. Miami
|1-0
|893
|19
|13. Southern Cal
|1-0
|811
|23
|14. Tennessee
|1-0
|784
|15
|15. Oklahoma
|1-0
|703
|16
|16. Oklahoma St.
|1-0
|610
|17
|17. Kansas St.
|1-0
|607
|18
|18. LSU
|0-1
|410
|13
|19. Kansas
|1-0
|349
|22
|20. Arizona
|1-0
|339
|21
|21. Iowa
|1-0
|294
|25
|22. Louisville
|1-0
|188
|–
|23. Georgia Tech
|2-0
|161
|–
|24. NC State
|1-0
|142
|24
|25. Clemson
|0-1
|134
|14
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.
