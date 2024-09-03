The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (57) 1-0 1545 1 2. Ohio St. (5) 1-0 1478 2 3. Texas 1-0 1418 4 4. Alabama 1-0 1309 5 5. Notre Dame 1-0 1240 7 6. Mississippi 1-0 1212 6 7. Oregon 1-0 1197 3 8. Penn St. 1-0 1146 8 9. Missouri 1-0 968 11 10. Michigan 1-0 935 9 11. Utah 1-0 897 12 12. Miami 1-0 893 19 13. Southern Cal 1-0 811 23 14. Tennessee 1-0 784 15 15. Oklahoma 1-0 703 16 16. Oklahoma St. 1-0 610 17 17. Kansas St. 1-0 607 18 18. LSU 0-1 410 13 19. Kansas 1-0 349 22 20. Arizona 1-0 339 21 21. Iowa 1-0 294 25 22. Louisville 1-0 188 – 23. Georgia Tech 2-0 161 – 24. NC State 1-0 142 24 25. Clemson 0-1 134 14

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

