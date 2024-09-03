Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 3, 2024, 1:58 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (57) 1-0 1545 1
2. Ohio St. (5) 1-0 1478 2
3. Texas 1-0 1418 4
4. Alabama 1-0 1309 5
5. Notre Dame 1-0 1240 7
6. Mississippi 1-0 1212 6
7. Oregon 1-0 1197 3
8. Penn St. 1-0 1146 8
9. Missouri 1-0 968 11
10. Michigan 1-0 935 9
11. Utah 1-0 897 12
12. Miami 1-0 893 19
13. Southern Cal 1-0 811 23
14. Tennessee 1-0 784 15
15. Oklahoma 1-0 703 16
16. Oklahoma St. 1-0 610 17
17. Kansas St. 1-0 607 18
18. LSU 0-1 410 13
19. Kansas 1-0 349 22
20. Arizona 1-0 339 21
21. Iowa 1-0 294 25
22. Louisville 1-0 188
23. Georgia Tech 2-0 161
24. NC State 1-0 142 24
25. Clemson 0-1 134 14

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

