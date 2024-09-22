The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Texas (44)
|4-0
|1527
|1
|2. Georgia (13)
|3-0
|1482
|2
|3. Ohio St. (5)
|3-0
|1432
|3
|4. Alabama
|3-0
|1328
|4
|5. Tennessee
|4-0
|1283
|6
|6. Mississippi
|4-0
|1269
|5
|7. Miami
|4-0
|1139
|8
|8. Oregon
|3-0
|1073
|9
|9. Penn St.
|3-0
|1051
|10
|10. Utah
|4-0
|1037
|12
|11. Missouri
|4-0
|1009
|7
|12. Michigan
|3-1
|805
|18
|13. Southern Cal
|2-1
|690
|11
|14. LSU
|3-1
|637
|16
|15. Louisville
|3-0
|553
|19
|16. Notre Dame
|3-1
|546
|17
|17. Clemson
|2-1
|540
|21
|18. Iowa St.
|3-0
|530
|20
|19. Illinois
|4-0
|458
|24
|20. Oklahoma St.
|3-1
|388
|14
|21. Oklahoma
|3-1
|375
|15
|22. BYU
|4-0
|327
|–
|23. Kansas St.
|3-1
|168
|13
|24. Texas A&M
|3-1
|77
|25
|25. Boise St.
|2-1
|69
|–
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.