The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 22, 2024, 2:01 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Texas (44) 4-0 1527 1
2. Georgia (13) 3-0 1482 2
3. Ohio St. (5) 3-0 1432 3
4. Alabama 3-0 1328 4
5. Tennessee 4-0 1283 6
6. Mississippi 4-0 1269 5
7. Miami 4-0 1139 8
8. Oregon 3-0 1073 9
9. Penn St. 3-0 1051 10
10. Utah 4-0 1037 12
11. Missouri 4-0 1009 7
12. Michigan 3-1 805 18
13. Southern Cal 2-1 690 11
14. LSU 3-1 637 16
15. Louisville 3-0 553 19
16. Notre Dame 3-1 546 17
17. Clemson 2-1 540 21
18. Iowa St. 3-0 530 20
19. Illinois 4-0 458 24
20. Oklahoma St. 3-1 388 14
21. Oklahoma 3-1 375 15
22. BYU 4-0 327
23. Kansas St. 3-1 168 13
24. Texas A&M 3-1 77 25
25. Boise St. 2-1 69

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.

