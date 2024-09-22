The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas (44) 4-0 1527 1 2. Georgia (13) 3-0 1482 2 3. Ohio St. (5) 3-0 1432 3 4. Alabama 3-0 1328 4 5. Tennessee 4-0 1283 6 6. Mississippi 4-0 1269 5 7. Miami 4-0 1139 8 8. Oregon 3-0 1073 9 9. Penn St. 3-0 1051 10 10. Utah 4-0 1037 12 11. Missouri 4-0 1009 7 12. Michigan 3-1 805 18 13. Southern Cal 2-1 690 11 14. LSU 3-1 637 16 15. Louisville 3-0 553 19 16. Notre Dame 3-1 546 17 17. Clemson 2-1 540 21 18. Iowa St. 3-0 530 20 19. Illinois 4-0 458 24 20. Oklahoma St. 3-1 388 14 21. Oklahoma 3-1 375 15 22. BYU 4-0 327 – 23. Kansas St. 3-1 168 13 24. Texas A&M 3-1 77 25 25. Boise St. 2-1 69 –

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.