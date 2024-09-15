Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 15, 2024, 1:58 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Texas (35) 3-0 1540 2
2. Georgia (23) 3-0 1518 1
3. Ohio St. (5) 2-0 1461 3
4. Alabama 3-0 1358 4
5. Mississippi 3-0 1316 5
6. Tennessee 3-0 1188 7
7. Missouri 3-0 1127 6
8. Miami 3-0 1094 10
9. Oregon 3-0 1093 9
10. Penn St. 2-0 1050 8
11. Southern Cal 2-0 1008 11
12. Utah 3-0 912 12
13. Kansas St. 3-0 836 14
14. Oklahoma St. 3-0 742 13
15. Oklahoma 3-0 649 15
16. LSU 2-1 537 16
17. Notre Dame 2-1 477 18
18. Michigan 2-1 447 17
19. Louisville 2-0 418 19
20. Iowa St. 2-0 354 21
21. Clemson 1-1 291 22
22. Nebraska 3-0 266 23
23. Northern Illinois 2-0 151 25
24. Illinois 3-0 137
25. Texas A&M 2-1 82

Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.

