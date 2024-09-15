The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas (35) 3-0 1540 2 2. Georgia (23) 3-0 1518 1 3. Ohio St. (5) 2-0 1461 3 4. Alabama 3-0 1358 4 5. Mississippi 3-0 1316 5 6. Tennessee 3-0 1188 7 7. Missouri 3-0 1127 6 8. Miami 3-0 1094 10 9. Oregon 3-0 1093 9 10. Penn St. 2-0 1050 8 11. Southern Cal 2-0 1008 11 12. Utah 3-0 912 12 13. Kansas St. 3-0 836 14 14. Oklahoma St. 3-0 742 13 15. Oklahoma 3-0 649 15 16. LSU 2-1 537 16 17. Notre Dame 2-1 477 18 18. Michigan 2-1 447 17 19. Louisville 2-0 418 19 20. Iowa St. 2-0 354 21 21. Clemson 1-1 291 22 22. Nebraska 3-0 266 23 23. Northern Illinois 2-0 151 25 24. Illinois 3-0 137 – 25. Texas A&M 2-1 82 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.

