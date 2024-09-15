The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Texas (35)
|3-0
|1540
|2
|2. Georgia (23)
|3-0
|1518
|1
|3. Ohio St. (5)
|2-0
|1461
|3
|4. Alabama
|3-0
|1358
|4
|5. Mississippi
|3-0
|1316
|5
|6. Tennessee
|3-0
|1188
|7
|7. Missouri
|3-0
|1127
|6
|8. Miami
|3-0
|1094
|10
|9. Oregon
|3-0
|1093
|9
|10. Penn St.
|2-0
|1050
|8
|11. Southern Cal
|2-0
|1008
|11
|12. Utah
|3-0
|912
|12
|13. Kansas St.
|3-0
|836
|14
|14. Oklahoma St.
|3-0
|742
|13
|15. Oklahoma
|3-0
|649
|15
|16. LSU
|2-1
|537
|16
|17. Notre Dame
|2-1
|477
|18
|18. Michigan
|2-1
|447
|17
|19. Louisville
|2-0
|418
|19
|20. Iowa St.
|2-0
|354
|21
|21. Clemson
|1-1
|291
|22
|22. Nebraska
|3-0
|266
|23
|23. Northern Illinois
|2-0
|151
|25
|24. Illinois
|3-0
|137
|–
|25. Texas A&M
|2-1
|82
|–
Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
