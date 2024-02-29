NFL receiver, assistant coach Cotchery named head coach at Division II Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Former NFL receiver and assistant coach Jerricho Cotchery has been named head football coach at Division…

Listen now to WTOP News

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Former NFL receiver and assistant coach Jerricho Cotchery has been named head football coach at Division II Limestone.

Cotchery had been the school’s assistant head coach and receivers coach the past two seasons. He was promoted after head coach Mike Furrey left to become receivers coach at South Carolina.

Cotchery was a two-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at North Carolina State and was drafted by the New York Jets in 2004.

Cotchery played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He finished his career with 524 catches for 6,623 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Cotchery joined the Panthers as receivers coach from 2017-19.

____

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.