Mike Riley, former coach at Oregon State and Nebraska, will take over for Pat Chun on CFP committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Former Oregon State and Nebraska coach Mike Riley has been named to the College Football Playoff…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Former Oregon State and Nebraska coach Mike Riley has been named to the College Football Playoff selection committee, executive director Bill Hancock announced Friday.

Riley will replace Pat Chun, who stepped down from the 13-person committee when he became athletic director at Washington in March.

“We are pleased to have Mike join the committee,” Hancock said. “He has significant experience as a player and coach, and he loves college football. He will bring a unique perspective to the committee. Plus, he is a delightful human being.”

Riley coached 48 years at the college and pro levels. He was head coach at Oregon State (1997-98 and 2003-14) and Nebraska (2015-17). He also has coached in five different pro leagues, including in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001). Most recently he was coach of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals (2022-23).

The CFP selection committee is responsible for ranking the top 25 teams beginning in early November and then assigning the 12 teams to the playoff bracket.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.