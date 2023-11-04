Woodell’s 100 yards, Hall’s pick-6 spark Albany’s 24-8 victory over William & Mary

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Griffin Woodell rushed for 100 yards, Aamir Hall had a pick-6 and Albany defeated William &…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Griffin Woodell rushed for 100 yards, Aamir Hall had a pick-6 and Albany defeated William & Mary 24-8 on Saturday.

The Great Danes (7-3, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) started with a 74-yard, 3-play touchdown drive to open the game. After an incompletion on first down, Reese Poffenbarger had consecutive completions of 37 yards, the second of which was a touchdown to Brevin Easton.

Hall’s 45-yard interception return made it 17-0 late in the second quarter and Albany extended its lead to 24-0 on Woodell’s 15-yard run in the fourth.

The Tribe (5-4, 3-3), ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll, scored on Darius Wilson’s 20-yard run and two-point conversion late in the fourth.

Poffenbarger was 12-of-22 passing for 205 yards and Easton caught four passes for 90 yards.

Wilson was 14-of-21 passing for 171 yards and was intercepted twice.

Albany outgained William & Mary, 348-216 in total yards.

