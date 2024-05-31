One-time starting QB Tyler Buchner rejoining Notre Dame team as walk-on receiver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Alabama and Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is returning to the Fighting Irish team…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Alabama and Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is returning to the Fighting Irish team as a walk-on wide receiver.

Buchner, who announced his decision Friday in an open letter to Notre Dame fans, was a starter for the Fighting Irish to begin the 2022 season before missing 10 games with an injury. He returned to lead the team to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.

Buchner followed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama and wound up starting the third game of last season against South Florida, going 5 of 14 for 34 yards. Buchner ended last season behind starter Jalen Milroe and backup Ty Simpson.

He then went back to South Bend as a lacrosse player. Buchner wrote that coach Marcus Freeman and his staff embraced his return.

“It would have been easy for the football coaching staff to see me just as a player who had left, but instead, I am grateful they were able to see me as a young man eager to return and contribute in any way I could for the greater good of the team,” he wrote in a letter posted on the Notre Dame web site.

