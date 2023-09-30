Brown’s 3 TD passes power South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy

Byrum Brown threw for three touchdowns, including an 88-yarder to Sean Atkins, and Tramel Logan added a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown to carry South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy on Saturday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw for three touchdowns, including an 88-yarder to Sean Atkins, and Tramel Logan added a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown to carry South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy on Saturday.

South Florida trailed 14-0 barely six minutes into the game, before answering with three straight touchdowns, two of them passes from Brown to Akins.

USF QB Blake Horvath threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Anton Hall Jr. with just under two minutes left in the first half to pull the Midshipmen within one, 21-20, but the two-point conversion attempt was returned by the Bulls’ Jaylen Shuler to send them into intermission with a 23-20 lead.

Logan’s scoop-and-score on the first play of the fourth put South Florida up 37-23 and Michel Dukes added an 11-yard touchdown run with 7:45 left. Horvath fired a 68-yard touchdown pass to Eli Heidenreich with 7:28 left to complete the scoring.

Brown was an efficient 26-of-34 passing for 338 yards to lead South Florida (3-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Akins finished with four catches for 116 yards.

Alex Tecza carried 13 times for 82 yards to lead a Navy (1-3, 0-2) ground game that put up 240 yards. Horvath finished 4 of 6 passing for 83 yards.

