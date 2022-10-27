No. 10 USC returns from bye week to play at Arizona

No. 10 Southern California (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at Arizona (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network) Line: USC by…

No. 10 Southern California (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at Arizona (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: USC by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 36-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

USC is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah. The Trojans should be plenty rested coming off their bye week and will look to take advantage of an Arizona team that’s allowed 49 points in each of its past two games. The game will feature two of the conferences’ most elusive quarterbacks, USC’s Caleb Williams and Arizona’s Jayden de Laura.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s defense vs. Williams. USC’s quarterback has been superb in his first season since transferring from Oklahoma. Williams has thrown for 1,971 yards and 19 TDs with one interception, adding 235 yards and two more scores rushing. Arizona’s defense is 11th in the Pac-12 in total defense and scoring defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: DL Tuli Tuipulotu. The Trojans’ defensive leader is tied for the national lead with 7.0 sacks and is second with 12.5 tackles for loss. He had a quiet game against Utah, so expect to see him all over the field on Saturday.

Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan. The freshman was one of highest-rated recruits in Arizona history and has lived up to the billing. He leads all FBS true freshmen with 470 yards receiving and six TDs. McMillan was the Pac-12 freshman of the week after catching seven passes for 132 yards and two TDs against Washington.

FACTS & FIGURES

USC is 15-4 all-time in Tucson and has won nine of the last 10 meetings. … Arizona’s Tanner McLachlan is 17th in the FBS among tight ends with 309 yards receiving and 13.4 yards per catch. … The Trojans lead the nation in turnovers lost with one. … Arizona has three games with at least 500 yards of offense after failing to do it once last season. … USC’s Travis Dye is the first Trojans running back to have a rushing TD in six straight games since Ronald Jones II in 2017. … Arizona WR Jacob Cowing has 53 catches for 737 yards and seven TDs in his first season since transferring from UTEP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.