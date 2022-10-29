MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » NM State picks up…

NM State picks up its first road win since Sept. 22, 2018

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for two touchdowns, Ethan Albertson made three field goals and New Mexico State beat UMass 23-13 on Saturday for its first road win since Sept. 22, 2018.

With the win, the Aggies leave UMass with the longest road losing streak at 21 games.

Albertson made field goals of 41, 30 and 43 yards. His 43-yarder gave New Mexico State its first lead at 16-13 with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Pavia’s 27-yard connection with Terrell Warner capped the scoring with 3:42 left in the fourth.

Pavia also carried it eight times for 56 yards for New Mexico State (3-5). Justice Powers caught three passes for 81 yards.

Brady Olson was 15 of 28 for 97 yards with an interception for UMass (1-7). Ellis Merriweather rushed for 84 yards.

UMass led 13-10 at halftime after two field goals by Cameron Carson and a 66-yard scoring run by Kay’Ron Adams, who finished with six carries for 72 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up