Prairie View rallies to subdue Alabama St. 24-20

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 7:43 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawon Pass ran for two scores and his last with 6:38 left thwarted Alabama State’s upset bid as Prairie View A&M beat the Hornets 24-20 on Saturday.

Alabama State entered the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead before Lyndemian Brooks ran it in from 14 yards to end a five-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 90 seconds and brought the Panthers (7-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) within three.

Prairie View’s defense stiffened after halftime not allowing a point and forcing the Hornets (3-5, 2-4) to punt on each second-half possession.

Pass threw for 171 yards and Brooks ran for 72 yards on 13 carries.

Ryan Nettles threw for 139 yards and two scores for Alabama State.

