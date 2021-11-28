College Football Corner: Bowls for the Terps & Hokies, redemption for mighty Michigan

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and I guess you could throw redemption on the plate served up on a snowy Saturday in Ann Arbor.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and I guess you could throw redemption on the plate served up on a snowy Saturday in Ann Arbor.

No. 5 Michigan’s 42-27 win over No. 2 Ohio State wasn’t as world-changing as previous games in the series. Here’s a quick list of more memorable games:

Best Buckeye win: The 42-39 triumph in 2006 between No. 1 & No. 2.

Best Wolverine win: The 1969 24-12 upset of the defending champs ranked No. 1.

Best tie: The 10-10 finish between the undefeated Buckeyes and Wolverines in 1973.

But their current loss means the Buckeyes will likely be “stuck in the Rose Bowl” January 1st (could one even imagine the words “pre-Playoff” or “pre-BCS”?).

It also means I can’t use the “Michigan has been in as many Big Ten Championship games as Rutgers and Maryland” line this week.

The repercussions of 2021 are, if they beat No. 16 Iowa at Indianapolis next weekend, the Wolverines will be on route to the playoffs. For at least one November, the Big Ten’s biggest rivalry (with apologies to Indiana-Purdue, Illinois-Northwestern and Maryland-Rutgers) is no longer an embarrassing walkover. Ohio State has won eight straight, including five in a row since Jim Harbaugh took over in Ann Arbor.

College football is better when its rivalries are at least somewhat competitive. Now if only we could only get Auburn to win in Tuscaloosa this decade…

Navy (3-8, 3-5 AAC) jumped out early against Temple and posted its biggest victory of the season in a 38-14 triumph. The team has played much better since being outscored 72-10 over the first two weeks (four of their losses have since come in one-possession affairs). It’s nice to see the team’s effort result in a victory.

Midshipmen Medals: The thunder and lightning combination of Isaac Ruoss (18 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns) and Carlinos Acie (86 yards on 10 attempts) kept the ground game going while Chance Warren caught a pair of touchdown passes. The defense held the Owls to 66 yards rushing while limiting Temple to 2-9 on third down.

Midshipmen Miscues: Back to back three and outs gave Temple a chance to take an early lead while a first half fumble set up the Owls’ first touchdown of the day. The defense allowed Temple to complete 68% of their passes.

Next: Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. against Army at Met Life Stadium.

Maryland (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing streak and a four-year bowl drought by beating Rutgers 40-16. It’s been a long road for a senior class that had to deal with the death of a teammate, a coach removed and then a new coach hired in their first three years on campus.

Their college football careers will come to an end sometime next month.

Terrapin Triumphs: Taulia Tagovailoa completed 70% of his passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score. His top targets were Rakim Jarrett (seven catches for 111 yards) and Corey Dyches (2-36 with both resulting in touchdowns). Tagovailoa had help on the ground this week as Tayon Fleet-Davis rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Colby McDonald added 99 yards rushing.

The defense held Rutgers to 5.8 yards per pass attempt and held onto nine of 11 third downs. Jakorian Bennett notched his third interception of the year. The D also made three stops on fourth down in their end, with two of those stops coming on fourth and goal.

Terrapin Troubles: Two extra points were missed and another was blocked, then returned for the Scarlet Knights’ first two points of the day. A 53-yard kickoff return set up Rutgers’ final score of the day.

Speaking of the defense, Rutgers averaged 4.8 yards per carry and, despite having a double digit lead for a big chunk of the day, had zero sacks for the defense.

Seven penalties for 39 yards didn’t cost them this game, but one can imagine there will be “teaching moments” during the post-game film sessions.

Next: Waiting on which bowl they head to…

Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4 ACC) snatches a bowl berth from the jaws of a program reboot with their 29-24 win against the Cavaliers in Charlottesville. After a fourth down incompletion with under a minute remaining, the Hokies secured their December destination.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers wonder what happened to that 6-2 team in contention for the Coastal Division title nine days ago.

Hokie Highlights: Raheem Blackshear rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown while Braxton Burmeister added 115 yards on the ground. He also hooked up with Tayvion Robinson on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter that knotted things up – and proved to the Scott Stadium crowd this wouldn’t be a walkover.

The defense held the Cavs without a touchdown in the second half and turned an interception, lost fumble and a recovered fumble into 12 points. Tae Daley notched that interception and led the team with nine tackles.

Hokie Humblings: Their passing game took another step back into the 20th century, completing just 7-16 passes. Meanwhile, the defense allowed over 400 passing yards. Ten penalties for 84 yards didn’t help, either. But when you beat your in-state rival, and qualify for a bowl the same season you jettisoned your head coach… you celebrate a little longer.

Cavalier Congrats: Brennan Armstrong continued his incredible season by throwing for 400 yards and a touchdown while running for two more scores, the second of which saw the quarterback run through multiple opponents. Billy Kemp IV caught eight passes for 102 yards to cement his reputation as “Mister Reliable”. Nick Jackson tallied ten tackles and half a sack.

Cavalier Concerns: The running game managed just 60 yards and the offense’s final five drives of the night failed to yield any points. The defense coughed up 320 yards rushing and, in addition to the 61-yard TD pass that put the Hokies on the board, they also allowed runs of 50 and 71 yards.

Next: Both the Hokies and Cavs are in the bowl mix, with options that include the nearby Military Bowl, as well as the Duke’s Mayonnaise Bowl. No word yet if schools get free samples.