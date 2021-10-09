Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Johnson's 2 TDs helps…

Johnson’s 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Johnson ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to push Mississippi Valley State past winless Bethune-Cookman 20-14 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to Bethune-Cookman (0-6, 0-2).

Johnson bulled in from the 1 to cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive to start the fourth quarter. The Delta Devils’ Andrew Bloodsaw picked off a Devin Black pass, and on the next play Johnson ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 9:14 remaining.

Johnson finished with 96 yards on 22 caries. Jalani Eason had 81 yards rushing and 137 yards passing that included a 22-yard touchdown pass to Datavious Porter in the first quarter.

Black was 18-of-30 passing for 307 yards, and he threw two touchdown passes in the first half for the Wildcats.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up