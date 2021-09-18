Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | First DC heart transplant dies from COVID-19 | COVID-19 impact on missionaries | Latest cases in DC region
William & Mary defeats Colgate 27-7 with potent ground game

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 5:16 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Donavyn Lester rushed for 117 yards with a touchdown, Darius Wilson ran for another and William & Mary defeated Colgate 27-7 on Saturday.

The Tribe (2-1) scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half for a 21-0 lead at the break. William & Mary outgained the Raiders 328-114 yards on the ground and gained an average of 8.4 yards a carry.

Lester opened the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run four minutes into the game as William & Mary scored on a two-play, 80-yard drive. Wilson scored on a keeper from the 5 later in the opening quarter, and JT Mayo added a 25-yard TD run late in the second quarter.

Ethan Chang capped the scoring with second-half field goals of 37 and 34 yards.

Harry Kirk broke the shutout for Colgate (0-3) with a 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

William & Mary was coming off a win over Lafayette in which it limited the Leopards to 32 yards rushing on 26 carries. On Saturday the Tribe recorded four sacks, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

