CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Football » AP source: Presbyterian hiring…

AP source: Presbyterian hiring Ark. HS coach who never punts

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Kelley, the Arkansas high school football coach whose teams don’t punt and always onside kick, will be the next head coach at Presbyterian College.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night the school was finalizing a deal to hire Kelley. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make an official announcement.

Kelley led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state titles in 18 seasons with his analytical approach to football. Kelley has gained national attention for his fourth-down strategy and been sought out by coaches at all levels of football.

Presbyterian of the Pioneer Leagues is coming off a 4-3 spring FCS season. Last month, the school fired coach Tommy Spangler after 10 seasons during which he went 54-52.

___

AP Sports Writer Ralph Russo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up