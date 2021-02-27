CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Dixie State forces 5…

Dixie State forces 5 turnovers to defeat Tarleton St. 26-14

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kody Wilstead passed for 350 yards and a touchdown, ran for another and Dixie State forced five turnovers upending Tarleton State 26-14 in a clash of Division I newcomers on Saturday.

Dixie State (1-0) had never beaten a D-I opponent in football in nine tries while competing as a Division II team.

The aptly named Trailblazers never trailed against Tarleton State (1-2), forging ahead 10-0 after barely more than a quarter. After the Texans cut the lead to 10-7 with an Ryheem Skinner 1-yard score, Wilstead found Chase Hess for 43 yards, pushing the lead back to 10 points at halftime.

Wilstead rushed for another score and James Baird added a 48-yard field goal.

Tarleton scored after halftime on a 93-yard kickoff return by Kaylon Horton, who followed blockers up the right sideline before cutting past the final defender.

Skinner rushed for 197 yards on 31 carries to lead the Texans. Two quarterbacks were a combined 14 of 36 for 128 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hess, a tight end, led all receivers with 98 yards on five catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up