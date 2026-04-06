Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg and UConn’s Solo Ball start national title game despite injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg and UConn guard Solo Ball both started Monday night’s national championship game after…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg and UConn guard Solo Ball both started Monday night’s national championship game after suffering injuries during the Final Four on Saturday and promising they would be ready to play for the title.

Lendeborg injured his left ankle and left knee five minutes into Michigan’s 91-73 victory over Arizona. The All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year played another 10 minutes in the second half and made two 3-pointers. Following the game, Lendeborg, Michigan’s top scorer at 15.1 points per game, said he would “absolutely not” sit out Monday night.

He did not practice Sunday and was not available to take questions from reporters because he was being treated for the injury.

The Wolverines were trying to end a 26-year national championship drought for the Big Ten by capturing the second title in school history and the first since 1989.

Ball sprained his left foot during UConn’s 71-62 victory over Illinois and wore a walking boot Sunday.

The Huskies were trying to win their third title in four seasons under coach Dan Hurley.

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