Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov returning to the Wildcats after Final Four run

Arizona big man Motiejus Krivas and versatile guard Ivan Kharchenkov are returning for the 2026-27 season, giving the Wildcats two…

Arizona big man Motiejus Krivas and versatile guard Ivan Kharchenkov are returning for the 2026-27 season, giving the Wildcats two key players from their Final Four run.

Arizona announced Krivas’ return on Monday, less than a week after the departures of freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat for the NBA draft.

Kharchenkov was not on the NBA’s early-entry list released later Monday, indicating his return.

Krivas averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots in 39 games last season after being limited to eight games in 2024-25 because of a foot injury.

The 7-foot-2 Lithuanian center shot 57% from the floor and 78% on free throws as the inside anchor to Arizona’s first Final Four run since 2001. Opponents shot 7% worse from the floor and scored 14 fewer points per 100 possessions when Krivas was on the floor last season.

Kharchenkov averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in his freshman season. The 6-7 German guard also was one of the Big 12’s best defensive players, often lined up against the opponent’s best offensive player.

Arizona will lose seniors Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka, but Krivas and Kharchenkov give the Wildcats two cornerstones as coach Tommy Lloyd retools the roster.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

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