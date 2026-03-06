Yale hosts Princeton after Hicke’s 22-point showing

Princeton Tigers (9-19, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (22-5, 10-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (9-19, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (22-5, 10-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Yale after Jackson Hicke scored 22 points in Princeton’s 82-61 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in home games. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 5.3.

The Tigers have gone 5-8 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Yale scores 81.6 points, 9.8 more per game than the 71.8 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 69.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 70.8 Yale gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Princeton won the last matchup 76-60 on Jan. 10. Hicke scored 27 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 12.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Hicke is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Dalen Davis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

