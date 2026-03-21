VCU’s Nyk Lewis out for remainder of game against No. 3 Illinois with sprained ankle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — VCU guard Nyk Lewis will not return to the Rams’ second-round game against No. 3 seed…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — VCU guard Nyk Lewis will not return to the Rams’ second-round game against No. 3 seed Illinois on Saturday after spraining his right ankle in the opening minute, according to the school’s athletic department.

Lewis was injured when he landed awkwardly on a teammate’s foot while trying to come down with a defensive rebound.

He could not put any pressure on his ankle as he was helped to the team bench. Trainers took off his right shoe and began to evaluate the injury while he writhed in pain.

Lewis returned to the bench for the second half with a boot on his right foot.

Lewis had two key free throws in overtime to seal No. 11 seed VCU’s first-round upset of North Carolina on Thursday. Lewis game into the game averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

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