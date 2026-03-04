Valparaiso faces Indiana State in MVC Tournament

Indiana State Sycamores (11-20, 4-16 MVC) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (17-14, 11-9 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-20, 4-16 MVC) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (17-14, 11-9 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays in the MVC Tournament against Indiana State.

The Beacons’ record in MVC games is 11-9, and their record is 6-5 against non-conference opponents. Valparaiso has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 4-16 in MVC play. Indiana State is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Valparaiso won 76-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Brody Whitaker led Valparaiso with 21 points, and Sterling Young led Indiana State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Pettigrew is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Rakim Chaney is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

