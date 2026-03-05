Utah Utes play in Big 12 Tournament against the BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (21-10, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Utah Utes (19-11, 10-8 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (21-10, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Utah Utes (19-11, 10-8 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays in the Big 12 Tournament against BYU.

The Utes’ record in Big 12 play is 10-8, and their record is 9-3 against non-conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 10-9 against Big 12 teams. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game BYU gives up. BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Utah allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. BYU won the last meeting 86-74 on Feb. 21. Delaney Gibb scored 37 to help lead BYU to the win, and Lani White scored 20 points for Utah.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lara Rohkohl is averaging 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cougars. Gibb is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.